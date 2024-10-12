Boxer Dominique Francis studies the greats, but wants to make name of his own

Dominique Francis (right) lands a punch on Braian Arguello - Photo by Nelson Quispe - Boxeo de Primera

Dominique Francis admits looking up to several fighters, but being the best version of himself is what will make him successful in the sport.

Francis will face Julio Carrera Lugo tonight at Adventist Health (also known as the Stockton) Arena in Stockton, California. The 10-round bout will precede the main event bout between lightweight contender Gabriel Flores, Jr. and Dennis Contreras.

Both fights will stream live on BLK Prime (8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT).

At Friday’s weigh-in, both Francis and Carrera weighed in at 130.8 pounds.

The Francis-Carrera fight is an intriguing clash between two unbeaten fighters, with the winner moving into contender status with an impressive victory over the other. Francis (15-0, 9 knockouts) believes he possesses the tools to not only win, but turn heads and make the junior lightweight division take notice.

“I’m a boxer-puncher, but I am a boxer who is also a thinker and a pugilist,” Francis told The Ring Thursday. “I’m someone who is a master of my craft. I study and look up to fighters like ‘Sweat Pea’ (Pernell Whitaker), Floyd (Mayweather), Sugar Ray (Leonard), Roy Jones, Jr., Bernard Hopkins, Andre Ward, Chris Algieri. They’re a master of their craft. They’re a master of their true talent.

“I study all those guys, but I’m going to remain me. I always got me, and I’m going to continue that Saturday.”

Francis, who resides in Opa-Locka, Florida, will square off against a fighter in Carrera (18-0-1, 14 KOs), a resident of Navojoa, Mexico. Both have faced average opposition or journeymen thus far in their careers.

The 23-year-old believes he has been through more adversity than Carrera, which could give him a psychological edge going into tonight’s fight.

“I don’t know too much about my opponent,” said Francis, who is managed by Andrew Smith and co-trained by Derik Santos and father Smith Francis. “I can’t underestimate anyone, including him. I’m just going to go in there and do my best. I’ve been doing this since 2018 as a pro.

“I’ve fought all over the world, beside the U.S. I fought in Argentina, Mexico and Colombia. I’ve faced all types of fighters. I’ve had nothing on my side. In Argentina, I had to wait and warm up in a tent outside the arena that was freezing. It was 30 degrees. But that’s the toughness that I need. It strengthens and molds you into a stronger fighter.”

Francis last fought on April 6 in Naucalpan, Mexico, defeating Uriel Lopez Juarez by unanimous decision. The win took place less than 10 months after Francis overcame a knockdown to win a hard-fought decision over Braian Arguello, which took place in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

With a deep division at 130 pounds, Francis believes he can make a statement at the expense of Carrera and make the fighters in the division take notice.

“I’m already a contender at 130 pounds. I am going to open their eyes though. I’m going to be like (Terence) Crawford, where he was slept on before people began to take notice earlier in his career. I’m putting in the work and I’m going to make a statement with a ‘W.’ Every fight is different, but I’m going in with the mentality to win, whether by knockout or I don’t knock him out.

“Despite the opponent, I’m going to remain me. I’m always going to be me. That’s a winning combination.”

