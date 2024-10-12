Masamichi Yabuki Floors Sive Nontshinga Three Times, Stops Him In 9th To Win IBF Title

Masamichi Yabuki has done it again.

The local hero became a two-time junior flyweight titlist after an upset win over exiting 108-pound titleholder Sivenathi Nontshinga. Yabuki scored three knockdowns to force the stoppage at 1:50 of round nine.

With the win, Yabuki—a former WBC titlist—lifted the IBF crown Saturday at Sky Expo in Tokoname, Aichi, Japan.

Nontshinga once again hit the road as he attempted the first defense of his second title tour. The visiting South African boxer regained his belt earlier in a tenth-round knockout of Adrian Curiel, who knocked out Nontshinga in the first round last November.

Yabuki was prepared for the occasion and offered an even more disciplined performance than in his Sept. 2021 upset knockout win over Kenshiro Teraji. The fighting pride of Nagoya, Aichi used a stiff jab to keep Nontshinga at bay for much of the contest. He also mixed in left hooks for good measure.

Nontshinga tried to close the gap in round two and enjoyed mild success, compared to his deliberate start in the opening round. The momentum didn’t last long. He was often wild and short with his overhand right while Yabuki landed the cleaner, crisper punches.

Things appeared to shift in Nontshinga’s direction in the fifth round. The Ring’s No. 2-rated junior flyweight often beat Yabuki to the punch and forced the action. However, he walked into a right hand near the end of the round to squander that good fortune.

The beginning of the end came late in the eighth. Nontshinga tried in vain to keep pace and land a power shot to turn around the fight. Instead, it was Yabuki who scored with a pair of game-changing right hands upstairs. Notshinga was visibly hurt as he turned away. Yabuki landed a final left hook for good measure as Nontshinga took a knee before beating the count to make it out of the round.

Nontshinga wasn’t as fortunate as the bell sounded to begin the ninth. He attempted to close the gap as he targeted Yabuki with his left hook to the body. Yabuki responded with a left hook upstairs before a right hand drove Nontshinga into the ropes. Another right hand produced the second knockdown of the fight.

Nontshinga once again beat the count but referee Mark Calo-oy expressed concern over the fighter’s well-being. Action resumed but not for much longer. Yabuki landed a final right hand which caught Nontshinga on the temple and sent him down for a third time. The fight was instantly waved off as immediate care was provided to the fallen ex-titlist.

Yabuki (17-4, 16 knockouts), No. 6 at 108, picked up his biggest win since his monstrous upset of Teraji (23-1, 14 KOs) to lift the WBC title. That reign was short-lived, as he lost the belt to Teraji via third-round knockout in their March 2022 rematch.

Four wins—all by knockout—have followed for Yabuki, who for the moment is the division’s lone active titlist. Teraji and Jonathan ‘Bomba’ Gonzalez both moved up to flyweight, and fittingly challenge for titles at that weight this weekend. With their departure came vacancies with the WBC, WBA and WBO belts.

The WBO belt is at stake Sunday in Tokyo, between Shokichi Iwata (10-1, 7 KOs) and Jairo Noriega (14-0, 3 KOs).

Nontshinga (13-2, 10 KOs) has now suffered two knockout defeats within his last three bouts.

The clash versus Yabuki was his fourth on the road in a five-bout span. He won the IBF title in a thrilling twelve-round split decision over Hector Flores in Sept. 2022 in Hermosillo, Mexico. A homecoming headliner was afforded his first defense, a twelve-round decision victory over Regie Suganob last July.

Nontshinga then suffered a stunning first-round knockout defeat to Curiel last Nov. 4 in Monte Carlo. The IBF title returned home following a tenth-round knockout of Curiel in their Feb. 16 rematch in Oaxaca, Mexico.

His reign ended in the worst possible way, as it’s doubtful that Nontshinga can safely return to junior flyweight. A move to 112 was under consideration for a while, though he previously hoped to stick around long enough to unify. Negotiations with Teraji and Gonzalez earlier this year fell miserably short of reaching a deal, as both eventually departed the division.

Nontshinga sought bouts with both after he was ordered to face mandatory challenger Christian Araneta. Yabuki will inherit that mandatory once Araneta is ready to return to the ring following an injury which delayed his first title shot.

Araneta previously lost a narrow decision to Nontshinga in their April 2021 title eliminator. He has since won five in a row to advance to the top challenger slot.

Saturday’s bout aired live on ABEMA-TV in Japan and on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel in the rest of the world.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring.

Follow @JakeNDaBox