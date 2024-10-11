Sivenathi Nontshinga summons his road warrior mojo to face Masamichi Yabuki in Japan

Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing

Sivenathi Nontshinga enjoys a hometown fight like any fighter, but thrives off the challenge of fighting in someone else’s hometown.

That will be the case Saturday as Nontshinga, who is rated No. 2 by The Ring at 108 pounds, will defend his IBF world junior flyweight title Masamichi Yabuki at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Japan, a suburb of Nagoya, where Yabuki resides.

At Friday’s weigh-in, Nontshinga weighed in at 107.3 pounds. Yabuki came in at 107.1 pounds.

Nontshinga (13-1, 10 knockouts), who resides in Reeston, South Africa, last fought on February 16, stopping Adrien Curiel in the 10th round and reclaiming the IBF world title belt. The win over Curiel was a rematch from their November 4 clash, which Curiel won by knockout in the second round.

The 25-year-old won the vacant IBF title in September 2022, defeating Hector Flores Calixto by split decision. Both victories over Curiel and Flores took place in Mexico. Nontshinga will again travel to foreign soil to defend the title against Yabuki (16-4, 15 KOs), who is rated No. 6 by The Ring.

Nontshinga has no problem fighting in another fighter’s hometown and actually relishes fighting in that environment.

“To be honest, I love when I fight in these foreign countries or in the opponent’s backyards,” Nontshinga told The Ring Wednesday. “They make me so (much) better and more powerful and even (more) confident because, at the end of the day, inside the squared ring, it’s me and the boxer. Nobody else.”

Nontshinga hopes to continue in the footsteps of some of the great boxing figures in South Africa, including the likes of former world titleholders ‘Baby’ Jake Matlala, Gerrie Coetzee, and Brian Mitchell. All three fighters had a setback before winning a world title belt and leaving their mark in the sport.

Despite the loss to Curiel in the first fight, Nontshinga bounced back to win back his world title belt. While he wants to create his own path in the sport, Nontshinga hopes to contribute to the great history of the sport in South Africa.

“I learned that sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but the main reason is to learn and dust yourself off, and pull up your socks,” said Nontshinga, who made his pro debut in East London, South Africa in July 2017. “It’s all a learning curve. Take it as a minor setback for (a) major setback (or) for a major comeback.

“To be mentioned with the best from my country, it would simply mean a lot because those are our icons.”

Nontshinga is trained and managed by Colin Nathan, who resides in Johannesburg and is well respected in boxing circles in South Africa and abroad. Nontshinga is grateful to have someone with Nathan’s pedigree in his corner.

“(Colin) is my everything man,” said Nontshinga. “(He has) played a huge part or role in my career. I’m here because of him. I will always put some respect on that man’s name. He has changed my life and the lives of my family.”

A win over Yakubi could put Nontshinga on a path to unifying against another world titleholder at 108 pounds. Nontshinga could face the winner of the October 13 clash between Shokichi Iwata and Jairo Noriega, who will be clashing with the vacant WBO world junior flyweight title at stake.

There is a possible showdown against Kenshiro Teraji, who is the Ring champion at 108 pounds.

Nontshinga wants to make a statement at the expense of Yakubi, and also prove he is the best fighter at 108 pounds.

“I’ll surprise the whole world and outsmart Yabuki, but believe me, the fight will end in (a) knockout in the later rounds.

“I think I’m one of the best junior flyweights and I’ve got the tools to become the greatest.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing