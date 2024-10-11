Alberto Mora puts his unbeaten record on the line against Benito Garcia in Mexico

Alberto Mora (left) and Benito Garcia (right)- Photo courtesy of BXSTRS

The development of Alberto Mora continues.

Mora will face Benito Garcia tonight at the Domo del CODE in Garcia’s hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico. The 10-round bout will stream live on ESPN Knockout throughout Latin America and on Box Televisa/Canal 5 throughout Mexico (10 pm ET/ 8 pm Mexico City time).

At Thursday’s weigh-in, both fighters weighed in at 130 pounds.

Mora is signed to BXSTRS, which is promoting tonight’s card. Alejandro Brito, Director of Operations for BXSTRS, believes Mora has improved and has the skill-set to be a top fighter in the junior lightweight division.

“Alberto had success as an amateur and we have seen him develop in each fight,” said Brito in an interview that aired Thursday on TUDN in Mexico.

Mora (11-0, 8 knockouts) stopped Raul Galaviz Hernandez in round five of his last bout on June 14. Three months before the win over Galaviz, Mora defeated once-beaten Fernando Romero Hilario by unanimous decision.

The 26-year-old has stopped four of his last five opponents and has a regional title under his belt.

Mora has had recent training camps in Southern California and has split time between there and his hometown of Mexico City.

Garcia (17-8-3, 5 KOs) is a gatekeeper who is coming off a knockout win over journeyman Jesus Garcia Frutos on July 27, which also took place in Guadalajara. The win over Frutos after back-to-back losses to Irvin Turrubiartes Perez and Jorge Mata Cuellar, respectively.

The 24-year-old does have a handful of upset wins, including a once-beaten prospect Luis Ronaldo Ruelas in March 2021 and a unanimous decision over unbeaten Oscar Murguia less than nine months later.

In the co-feature, fringe junior welterweight contender Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela will square off against Jesus Lopez Perez in an 10-round bout.

Gollaz (29-3-1, 17 KOs), who resides in Guadalajara, defeated Jesus Cuadro by unanimous decision in his last bout on July 19. In his previous fight on September 30, Gollaz knocked out Yeis Solano in the sixth round.

The 29-year-old has won his last four bouts since a close unanimous decision defeat to Montana Love.

Lopez (16-14-3, 4 KOs), who lives and trains in Costa Rica, Mexico, is unbeaten in his last 11 fights, including a decision win over unbeaten Carlos Cebada Chavez in November 2020.

Also in action, Jose Russell (15-0, 10 KOs) will face Arnulfo Rodriguez (16-6-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-round clash between flyweights who reside in Tijuana, Mexico.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing