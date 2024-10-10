Rafael Espinoza, Robeisy Ramirez Reach Agreement For Ordered Rematch, Avoid Purse Bid

Rafael Espinoza (right) lands a right hand on Robeisy Ramirez during their Dec. 9 thriller in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Photo credit: Mikey Williams, Top Rank

Rafael Espinoza and Robeisy Ramirez were able to come to terms after all.

A terrific featherweight rematch will move forward, after the WBO confirmed both parties reached an agreement. Representatives for Espinoza and Ramirez struck a deal just in time avoid a purse bid hearing scheduled for Friday.

“Be advised the parties reached an agreement,” WBO head counsel Gustavo Olivieri informed The Ring and other outlets. “Therefore, the purse bid schedule for tomorrow is terminated, effective immediately.”

Espinoza(25-0, 21 knockouts) will attempt the second defense of his WBO featherweight title. The 6’1″ Mexican won the belt in a thrilling 12-round decision over Ramirez (14-2, 9 KOs) last Dec. 9 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Both fighters were dropped but a 12th round knockdown scored by Espinoza sealed the win.

They have since posted separate wins this past June.

Espinoza, The Ring’s No. 6-rated featherweight, retained his title in a fourth-round knockout of Sergio Chirino (22-2, 13 KOs) on June 21 in Las Vegas. Just eight days later, Ramirez—a two-time Olympic Gold medalist for Cuba who trains in Las Vegas and calls South Florida home—earned a June 29 seventh-round knockout of Brandon Leon Benitez in Miami Beach.

As previously reported by The Ring, the second act is expected to take place on Dec. 7 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Interestingly, it was first rumored prior to Top Rank informing the WBO that talks went sideways and that a purse bid was required.

All involved parties were since able to come to their senses. Espinoza is co-promoted by Zanfer Boxing and Top Rank, the latter whom exclusively promotes Ramirez.

Should the date stick, it will be paired with another terrific rematch. WBO 130-pound titlist Emanuel Navarrete (38-2-1, 31 KOs) and former two-division beltholder Oscar Valdez (32-2, 24 KOs) are due to meet again atop the show. Navarrete won their first fight via unanimous decision last Aug. 12 in nearby Glendale, Arizona.

Per WBO rules, Espinoza has until Dec. 9 to make his first mandatory title defense. The targeted Dec. 7 date will satisfy that deadline.

Ramirez (14-2, 9 KOs), The Ring’s No. 9-rated featherweight, held the WBO title for just eight months before he ran into Espinoza. He won the title in a twelve-round decision over Isaac Dogboe last April. One successful defense followed, a fifth-round knockout of Satoshi Shimizu last July 25 in Tokyo.

Ramirez’s defeat to Espinoza snapped a 13-fight win streak after he lost his Aug. 2019 pro debut.

