Thananchai Charunphak hunkers down in legendary gym in preparation for Seigo Yuri Akui in Japan

Coming off a career-defining victory in Japan this past August, where he handed Kento Hatanaka (15-1, 10 KO) his first professional loss, Thailand’s Thananchai Charunphak (25-1, 15 KO) is set to return to the Land of the Rising Sun. This time, the stakes are even higher as he challenges Seigo Yuri Akui (20-2-1, 11 KO) for the WBA flyweight world title.

The bout, scheduled for October 13, 2024, at the Ariake Arena in Koto-Ku, will be a chance for Charunphak to cement his place among the division’s elite.

In true Thailand boxing fashion, the 24-year-old Charunphak has been kept active since turning professional, with this being his fifth fight of the year. His relentless schedule has seen him steadily climb the ranks. One of the pivotal moments in his career came in 2020 when he defeated former WBC junior flyweight titlist Suriyan Satorn (61-14-1, 41 KO). This victory against a seasoned veteran marked a significant step in his development, showcasing his potential to compete at the highest level.

I spent the afternoon with Charunphak in the quiet Bangkok suburb of Nonthaburi, where his gym is tucked down a narrow street. This historic venue has been home to some of Thailand’s boxing legends, including Veeraphol Sahaprom (66-4-2, 46 KO), Suriyan Sor Rungvisai (52-7-1, 28 KO), and more recently, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (56-6-1, 46 KO).

As I walked in, I was greeted by Kittithat Ungsrivongs (22-2-1, 12 KO), Charunphak’s main sparring partner. We spoke briefly about the camp and the rising energy in the gym as Charunphak’s world title shot neared.

A few moments later, Charunphak entered, his face determined and focused. He was a man of few words, but his presence carried a clear intensity. Soon after, another familiar figure appeared—former WBC and Ring Magazine super flyweight champion, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

The session began with the boxers jumping rope, easing into their warm-up. Meanwhile, Mr. Surachart Pisitwuttinan, one of Thailand’s most prominent boxing managers and Charunphak’s promoter, arrived. The day’s agenda was simple: nine rounds of sparring for Charunphak, part of his intense preparation for the biggest fight of his career. I was informed that no photos or videos were allowed during the sparring—a sign of just how seriously this camp is being taken.

The sparring partners were no easy task. Ungsrivongs, Charunphak’s main training partner, and Navapon Khaikanha (62-4-1, 50 KO), a former world title challenger, were ready to push the young contender to his limits. As I watched the rounds unfold, it became clear how different Charunphak’s style is from that of his stablemate, Srisaket. While Srisaket is known for relentless pressure, Charunphak relies on precision. His jab is sharp and educated, his movement fluid, and his distance control impeccable—a product of his amateur background.

After the sparring, Charunphak moved seamlessly into padwork, heavy bag drills, and footwork exercises, ending the session around 19:30 p.m. Despite the intense training, the gym remained focused but calm—a testament to the experience and discipline within the camp.

When I finally had a chance to speak with Charunphak, he reflected briefly on his journey. “I started as a Muay Thai fighter and then switched to amateur boxing in high school,” he shared. His only loss, six years ago, came against his current stablemate, Phongsaphon Panyakum (25-2, 11 KO). “Back then, I was still new to the pro game. I needed more experience,” he said.

Regarding his preparation for the upcoming title fight, Charunphak’s mindset was clear: “If I want to fight hard, I need to train hard. My style is technical, so I focus on precision.”

Mr. Pisitwuttinan was equally confident in his fighter’s chances. When I asked about Seigo Yuri Akui’s two knockout losses, he remarked, “He’s been knocked out twice, so I’m not sure if he still has the heart.” As for future plans if Charunphak wins the title, Mr. Pisitwuttinan added, “We want to defend the belt in Japan.”

It’s clear that Charunphak is on the brink of something special, and his camp believes in his ability to become a world champion. As Thai boxing continues to regain its momentum, figures like Charunphak are helping pave the way for a new generation of stars. Mr. Pisitwuttinan, who has managed some of Thailand’s finest boxers, told me confidently, “I believe all my fighters will be champions. We’ll see a new superstar when the boxing economy comes back.”

As the session came to a close, the quiet intensity in the gym remained, a reflection of Thananchai Charunphak’s disciplined approach to his craft. On October 13, under the lights of the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, he won’t just be fighting for a world title—he’ll be taking the next step in a career that has been steadily built on hard work and determination.

