Dylan Price is happy for the chance on Danny Garcia’s Philly card Saturday night

Rising Philadelphia bantamweight Dylan "The Real Dyl" Price

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Dylan Price laughs. He points out that he looks a little different than his Boxrec.com image, which makes him look like he’s 12. The 26-year-old from the Philadelphia area will be making a move up in weight, to junior featherweight, when he takes on southpaw Jose Saant (15-6-1, 5 knockouts) this Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Danny Garcia’s Swift Promotions 11-fight card, in partnership with Susan G. Komen to knock out breast cancer.

Price (18-0, 12 KOs) will be involved in an eight-rounder for the WBC silver championship. It will be the third time he fights this year.

“I’d like to be further (along in my career), but I’m dealing with the frustration better and realizing that each performance is taking me closer to where I want to be,” said Price, who is a promotional free agent. “This will be the second time I’ll be fighting on one of Danny’s cards. Let me take care of business on Saturday night, and we’ll look ahead to see where we go.”

Price stressed that he feels far better at 122 than he did trying to make 118. He said the added weight will allow him to sit more on his punches. His priority is to show movement, his shoulder shift and combination punching.

“I know Saant is a southpaw, and a tough guy, but nowhere near my level,” he said. “This is the third southpaw I’ll be facing. At 122, I’m able to do more in training. I feel I can do more at 122 than I did at 118, because I feel stronger and faster. I started my career at 115, most of my career has been at 118 and it was definitely getting hard to make 118. My April fight was my first at 122 (he weighed 121). My condition was never a problem. I just won’t have to pace myself as much as I had in the past at 118.”

Curmel Moton, one of the best young stars in the sport today, is also on the card with Pan-American champion Quincy Williams.

As the press release says, the fight card is promoted by Philadelphia’s most decorated fighter turned promoter, Garcia, who is donating a portion of the proceeds from the event to Susan G. Komen to support those battling breast cancer.

Garcia, the former WBC, WBA, and Ring Magazine super lightweight title and WBC welterweight title holder, recognizes boxing’s legacy in his hometown and wants to create a platform to help boxers nurture their sport and chase their dreams and step into the ring and taste the glory with an upcoming series of live events that debuted at 2300 Arena on July 20.

