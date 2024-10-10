Stephen Fulton-Brandon Figueroa rematch tentatively scheduled for Dec. 14

Brandon Figueroa (left) and Stephen Fulton (right)

Looks like Stephen Fulton and Brandon Figueroa will run back their exciting fight from a few years ago.

Fulton and Figueroa will meet again on December 14, a source close to Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) told The Ring late Thursday night.

BrunchBoxing.com’s Matthew Brown was the first to report the fight.

The 12-round bout will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The WBC featherweight title fight will precede the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis-Lamont Roach WBA lightweight title fight main event.

Both fights will stream live as part of the final PBC on Prime Pay-Per-View event of 2024.

Fulton and Figueroa squared off in a thrilling, action fight in November 2021, producing exciting exchanges in an ebb-and-flow fight. Fulton, then the WBO world junior featherweight titleholder, would win a close majority decision, adding the WBC world title to his resume.

The 30-year-old Fulton (22-1, 8 knockouts), who resides in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, would make a defense of the unified title over six months later, defeating Danny Roman by decision over 12 one-sided rounds.

Over 13 months later, on July 25 of last year, Fulton squared off against IBF and WBA unified titleholder Naoya Inoue in a clash for the undisputed championship. Fulton was game, but was dropped twice and stopped in round eight.

In his last fight on September 14, his first since the loss to Inoue and his first legitimate fight at 126 pounds, Fulton overcame a knockdown in round five to win a close split decision over fringe contender Carlos Castro.

Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs), who resides in Weslaco, Texas, knocked out former world junior featherweight titleholder Jessie Magdaleno in round nine of his last fight on May 4. The win over Magdaleno comes exactly 14 months after Figueroa won a hard-fought unanimous decision over Mark Magsayo to win an interim world title belt.

The 27-year-old Figueroa, who is rated No. 7 by The Ring at 126 pounds, has won his last three fights since the loss to Fulton. The other victory was a knockout win over Carlos Castro in July 2022.

Like Fulton, Figueroa fought most of his career at 122 pounds, accumulating knockout wins over Victor Proa, Luis Suarez Cruz, Oscar Escandon, Moises Flores, Yonfrez Parejo, and Damien Vazquez. In May 2021, Figueroa won the WBC world junior featherweight title, knocking out Luis Nery in round nine.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

