Fight Night Program – Week of October 10-16
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Friday, October 11 – Coliseo Roger Mendoza, Caguas, Puerto Rico
Elijah Flores vs. Omar Rosario – welterweight – 8 rounds
Jan Paul Rivera vs. Andy Beltran – featherweight – 8 rounds
Krystal Rosado vs. Perla Lomeli – women’s junior featherweight – 6 rounds
Herich Ruiz vs. Travorus Barnes – heavyweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, October 12 – Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol – light heavyweight – 12 rounds
It’s finally here. Not a fight you see every year or even every two years, but rather a very special occasion in which two of the very best on the planet collide for pride, country and bragging rights in a career-defining bout. The amounts of power, skills and boxing IQ that will be present on this ring on Saturday are insane – and so are you if you’re going to miss this one.
Also on this card:
Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke – heavyweight – 12 rounds
Jai Opetaia vs. Jack Massey – cruiserweight – 12 rounds
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Kamil Szeremeta – middleweight – 12 rounds
Skye Nicolson vs. Raven Chapman – women’s featherweight – 10 rounds
Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron – light heavyweight – 10 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN+, DAZN
Saturday, October 12 – Aichi Sky Expo, Tokoname, Japan
Sivenathi Nontshinga vs. Masamichi Yabuki – junior flyweight – 12 rounds
Roldan Aldea vs. Ei Go – lightweight – 8 rounds
Ryo Mandokoro vs. Alvin Camique – junior bantamweight – 8 rounds
Hayate Hanada vs. Denmark Quibido – junior bantamweight – 8 rounds
Saturday, October 12 – Prudential Center, Newark, N.J.
Michael Anderson vs. Daniel Gonzalez – welterweight – 10 rounds
Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Khalid Twaiti – bantamweight – 10 rounds
Saturday, October 12 – 2300 Arena, Philadelphia
Dyana Vargas vs. Tiara Brown – women’s featherweight – 10 rounds
Dylan Price vs. Jose Saant – junior featherweight – 8 rounds
Curmel Moton vs. Hilario Martinez – junior welterweight – 6 rounds
Quincey Williams vs. Daniel Lim – junior middleweight – 6 rounds
Saturday, October 12 – Stockton Arena, Stockton, Calif.
Dominique Jamar Francis vs. Julio Carrera Lugo – junior lightweight – 8 rounds
Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Dennis Contreras – lightweight – 8 rounds
Jessie Guerrero vs. Bryan Santiago – flyweight – 6 rounds
Lorenzo Powell vs. Adrian Serrano, 4 rounds, lightweight – 4 rounds
Sunday, October 13 – Ariake Arena, Tokyo
Takuma Inoue vs. Seiya Tsutsumi – bantamweight –12 rounds
Kenshiro Teraji vs. Cristofer Rosales – flyweight – 12 rounds
Seigo Yuri Akui vs. Thananchai Charunphak – flyweight – 12 rounds
Shokichi Iwata vs. Jairo Noriega – junior flyweight – 12 rounds
Ryuga Sato vs. Asato Sato, 4 rounds, bantamweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN+
Sunday, October 13 – Budokan, Yokohama, Japan
Vince Paras vs. Hiroto Kyoguchi – flyweight – 10 rounds
John Riel Casimero vs. Saul Sanchez – junior featherweight – 10 rounds
Yukinori Oguni vs. Fillipus Nghitumbwa – junior featherweight – 8 rounds
Shido Arai vs. Gaito Sakakino – junior lightweight – 8 rounds
Monday, October 14 – Ariake Arena, Tokyo
Junto Nakatani vs. Tasana Salapat – bantamweight – 12 rounds
One of the world’s best pound-for-pound fighters taking on a difficult Thai foe on home soil during one of Japan’s greatest boxing eras. Reason enough for you to tune in on a Monday in the earliest of AMs for this one. Don’t miss it!
Also on this card:
Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Gerwin Asilo – bantamweight – 10 rounds
Kosei Tanaka vs. Phumelele Cafu – junior bantamweight – 12 rounds
Anthony Olascuaga vs. Jonathan Gonzalez – flyweight – 12 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN+
Wednesday, October 16 – ProBox Events Center, Plant City, Fla.
Chris Colbert vs. Omar Salcido – lightweight – 10 rounds
Colbert is still trying to regain his previous status as one of boxing’s most promising and entertaining fighters, worthy of his “Prime Time” moniker. The general idea is that those years have already gone, but he treats every fight as a crossroads bout, and this one definitely is.
You need to know this: The fact that the card was delayed one week due to Hurricane Milton may have affected the preparation of all of the fighters, but it’s still a strong and entertaining card filled with young and exciting talents, much in the tradition already established by ProBox.
Also on this card:
Tsendbaatar Erdenebat vs. Frency Fortunato – junior lightweight – 10 rounds
Najee Lopez vs. Anthony Hernandez – light heavyweight – 8 rounds
David Navarro vs. Mykell Gamble – featherweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: ProBox TV
