Fight Night Program – Week of October 10-16

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, October 11 – Coliseo Roger Mendoza, Caguas, Puerto Rico

Elijah Flores vs. Omar Rosario – welterweight – 8 rounds

Jan Paul Rivera vs. Andy Beltran – featherweight – 8 rounds

Krystal Rosado vs. Perla Lomeli – women’s junior featherweight – 6 rounds

Herich Ruiz vs. Travorus Barnes – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, October 12 – Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol – light heavyweight – 12 rounds

It’s finally here. Not a fight you see every year or even every two years, but rather a very special occasion in which two of the very best on the planet collide for pride, country and bragging rights in a career-defining bout. The amounts of power, skills and boxing IQ that will be present on this ring on Saturday are insane – and so are you if you’re going to miss this one.

Also on this card:

Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke – heavyweight – 12 rounds

Jai Opetaia vs. Jack Massey – cruiserweight – 12 rounds

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Kamil Szeremeta – middleweight – 12 rounds

Skye Nicolson vs. Raven Chapman – women’s featherweight – 10 rounds

Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+, DAZN

Saturday, October 12 – Aichi Sky Expo, Tokoname, Japan

Sivenathi Nontshinga vs. Masamichi Yabuki – junior flyweight – 12 rounds

Roldan Aldea vs. Ei Go – lightweight – 8 rounds

Ryo Mandokoro vs. Alvin Camique – junior bantamweight – 8 rounds

Hayate Hanada vs. Denmark Quibido – junior bantamweight – 8 rounds

Saturday, October 12 – Prudential Center, Newark, N.J.

Michael Anderson vs. Daniel Gonzalez – welterweight – 10 rounds

Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Khalid Twaiti – bantamweight – 10 rounds

Saturday, October 12 – 2300 Arena, Philadelphia

Dyana Vargas vs. Tiara Brown – women’s featherweight – 10 rounds

Dylan Price vs. Jose Saant – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Curmel Moton vs. Hilario Martinez – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Quincey Williams vs. Daniel Lim – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, October 12 – Stockton Arena, Stockton, Calif.

Dominique Jamar Francis vs. Julio Carrera Lugo – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Dennis Contreras – lightweight – 8 rounds

Jessie Guerrero vs. Bryan Santiago – flyweight – 6 rounds

Lorenzo Powell vs. Adrian Serrano, 4 rounds, lightweight – 4 rounds

Sunday, October 13 – Ariake Arena, Tokyo

Takuma Inoue vs. Seiya Tsutsumi – bantamweight –12 rounds

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Cristofer Rosales – flyweight – 12 rounds

Seigo Yuri Akui vs. Thananchai Charunphak – flyweight – 12 rounds

Shokichi Iwata vs. Jairo Noriega – junior flyweight – 12 rounds

Ryuga Sato vs. Asato Sato, 4 rounds, bantamweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Sunday, October 13 – Budokan, Yokohama, Japan

Vince Paras vs. Hiroto Kyoguchi – flyweight – 10 rounds

John Riel Casimero vs. Saul Sanchez – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Yukinori Oguni vs. Fillipus Nghitumbwa – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Shido Arai vs. Gaito Sakakino – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Monday, October 14 – Ariake Arena, Tokyo

Junto Nakatani vs. Tasana Salapat – bantamweight – 12 rounds

One of the world’s best pound-for-pound fighters taking on a difficult Thai foe on home soil during one of Japan’s greatest boxing eras. Reason enough for you to tune in on a Monday in the earliest of AMs for this one. Don’t miss it!

Also on this card:

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Gerwin Asilo – bantamweight – 10 rounds

Kosei Tanaka vs. Phumelele Cafu – junior bantamweight – 12 rounds

Anthony Olascuaga vs. Jonathan Gonzalez – flyweight – 12 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Wednesday, October 16 – ProBox Events Center, Plant City, Fla.

Chris Colbert vs. Omar Salcido – lightweight – 10 rounds

Colbert is still trying to regain his previous status as one of boxing’s most promising and entertaining fighters, worthy of his “Prime Time” moniker. The general idea is that those years have already gone, but he treats every fight as a crossroads bout, and this one definitely is.

You need to know this: The fact that the card was delayed one week due to Hurricane Milton may have affected the preparation of all of the fighters, but it’s still a strong and entertaining card filled with young and exciting talents, much in the tradition already established by ProBox.

Also on this card:

Tsendbaatar Erdenebat vs. Frency Fortunato – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Najee Lopez vs. Anthony Hernandez – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

David Navarro vs. Mykell Gamble – featherweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBox TV

