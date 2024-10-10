Sebastian Fundora, Terence Crawford Reach Agreement (But Not For A Fight) Ahead of WBO Purse Bid

Sebastian Fundora and Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford have reached a scenario expected by all observers.

The Ring has learned that the pair of junior middleweight titlists have reached an agreement ahead of its extended deadline. The two were instructed by the WBO to negotiate terms for an ordered title consolidation bout. A ten-day extension was granted but still due to head to purse bid Thursday.

The originally ordered Fundora-Crawford bout was an extension of a ruling applied per the conditional terms by the sanctioning body in March.

It came in its approval for Fundora to challenge previously unbeaten titlist Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs). Fundora won their blood-soaked March 30 Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) on Prime pay-per-view headliner via split decision. He also picked up the vacant WBC 154-pound title with the win.

Crawford owns the WBA title and the interim WBO belt at 154.

Rather than a unification bout, however, Fundora (21-1-1, 13 knockouts) and Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) will instead head in separate directions. The matter is still pending approval from the WBO, who holds the right to reject and instead proceed with the purse bid hearing.

A previous ruling called for Fundora to defend at least his WBO 154-pound title versus Crawford by no later than Dec. 31, 2024. Fundora is the WBO and WBC titleholder. Crawford owns the WBA belt and the interim WBO junior middleweight title. His designation as WBO ‘Super Champion’ allows him to enforce a mandatory title shot at any time.

However, multiple parties with knowledge of the situation informed The Ring that Crawford will instead permit Fundora to enter a voluntary title defense.

Such a move would presumably open the door for a long-rumored clash between Fundora and former welterweight titlist Errol Spence (28-1, 22 KOs). That matchup has been discussed for months, more so after Fundora was medically cleared to resume his career after his March 30 title win over Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs).

Spence has not fought since a lopsided ninth-round stoppage defeat to Crawford last July 29 in Las Vegas. The feat saw Crawford win The Ring championship and fully unify all the alphabet titles at welterweight.

Crawford has fought just once since then. It came at 154, where he edged Israil Madrimov (10-1-1, 7 KOs) on Aug. 3 to win the WBA title and the vacant interim WBO belt.

A three-belt unification clash versus Fundora is appealing to fans and important to crowning a new king at 154.

However, another fight has far greater occupied Crawford’s thoughts.

The Ring’s No. 3 pound-for-pound entrant has openly spoke of his desire to hold out for a superfight with four-division champ Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs).

The interest remains one way, for now. Alvarez—the reigning RING, WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight champion—was previously dismissive of the matchup when asked about it. He remains noncommittal on that matchup or any other for the time being.

Fundora was for months linked to a potential title defense versus Spence, which—if it materializes—would take place in the first quarter of 2025.

The matchup has been on hold for months, in large part due to greater clarification required on Fundora’s mandatory title defense obligations.

PBC cannot move forward with Fundora-Spence or any other planned fight for its 6’6″ junior middleweight titlist until this matter is resolved. The agreement reached between parties is a significant step in that direction. All that is left is for the WBO to rule on the topic at hand.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

