Alexis Rocha returns to action in crossroads bout vs Raul Curiel on Dec. 14

Alexis Rocha (25-2-0, 16 KOs) is scheduled to face undefeated prospect Raul Curiel (15-0, 13 KOs) in a 10-round main event that will take place on Saturday, December 14, live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. and broadcast around the world on DAZN.

“I’ve seen Raul Curiel through the years and not once did he mention my name,” said Alexis Rocha. “After my last loss he was suddenly interested in fighting me. If he thinks I’ve lost a step, or somehow an easy fight now, he’s in for a rude awakening. I look forward to making a statement and showing the world what I’m capable of.”

Representing Santa Ana, California, Alexis “Lex” Rocha comes from a fighting family. The younger brother of Ronny Rios, he was the youngest fighter to win a gold medal at the Junior Olympics at 14-years-old in 2012 and caught the attention of the boxing world as he continued on to become a six-time national champion during his amateur career. Rocha signed with Golden Boy in January 2016 and made his professional debut in March 2016, knocking out Jordan Rosario at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. Since then, he has been looking to bounce back into world title contention. His last fight being a victory against the undefeated Santiago Dominguez last July 19.

“The fans can expect a war,” said Raul Curiel. “I am going to prepare well so I can put on a great show. This is going to be the most important fight in my career so far. I know Alexis is a great fighter, a good opponent, and will show up prepared as well. I am focused on Alexis, and if I can beat him, I know that it will open my opportunity to fight for a world championship.”

A Mexican Olympic team member, Raul Curiel was born in Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas México, and began his impressive amateur trajectory at the age of 15. Nicknamed “The Cougar,” he made his way to the international boxing scene securing some of the most prized distinctions including Gold in the AIBA World Championships in 2012, the Gold medal in the 2013 Olympic Cup Championships in Puerto Rico, and Gold in Washington, D.C’s Golden Gloves Tournament in 2013. Curiel’s outstanding performance in the 2015 World Series of Boxing secured his spot on Mexico’s 2016 Olympic team, where he competed in the men’s light welterweight division in Rio de Janeiro. In February 2017, Curiel signed with Golden Boy Promotions and since then, “El Cugar” has maintained his undefeated record.

“The best versus the best is Golden Boy’s mantra and fans will see just that when Rocha and Curiel face off with everything on the table,” said Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “Rocha is a veteran contender with his sights set on a world title, Curiel is an undefeated blue-chip prospect with potential through the roof. This is truly a 50/50 fight that I can’t wait to see.”

