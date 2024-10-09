Danny Garcia promotes his second show in Philly with aid to Breast Cancer

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Back in July, a week after 14,119 fans filled the Wells Fargo Center to watch Jaron “Boots” Ennis’ first IBF welterweight title defense against a late-replacement, David Avanesyan, Danny Garcia threw a boxing party of his own in Philly. What is both surprising and encouraging is that the event drew over 1,000 to the shoebox 2300 Arena in Garcia’s first-ever promoted fight under the Swift Promotions banner in his hometown of Philadelphia.

This Saturday at 6 p.m., Garcia is expanding with a special 11-fight card featuring young, rising pros Dylan Price and Curmel Moton, one of the best young stars in the sport today, in partnership with Susan G. Komen to knock out breast cancer.

“This is to benefit breast cancer and we are really taking off,” Garcia said. “I was really happy with the first promotion we did back in July. It has always been my goal to give back to young fighters, and with this card, I have some of the best young fighters in the world today. Plus, we are doing something beyond boxing and that is to benefit breast cancer. Quincy Williams is a Pan-American champion, Curmel Moton, Floyd Mayweather’s fighter, and Dylan Price. This is my third card overall, the first one was in (Atlantic City) in January, and now the last two are here in Philly.

“This is by far the best card I have ever put together. I want to put out the best young talent in America, and with this card, I know I am doing that.”

The 18-year-old Moton is 5-0, with four knockouts. He is powerful, fast and rising quickly. The junior welterweight is training by his father, Curtis Moton, and this will be the first time he will be fighting on the East Coast.

Moton will be fighting 25-year-old Hilario Martinez Moreno (4-4, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder.

“This is amazing, and I’m ready to put on a show,” said Moton, who was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and grew up in Las Vegas. “I’m grateful for Swift Promotions to be giving me this chance. I’m ready. I can’t wait. I go into each fight working on the game plan and trying to get better. I don’t go in looking for knockouts. I’m in a good place. I’m young and hungry, and I’m always ready to fight. I have a good team behind me that always tells me to be patient. Floyd always tells me to keep being brave and be patient, it will come.

“I want to put on a great show and show the fans all the hype is real.”

Tickets are on sale now at 2300Arena.com [2300arena.com].

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Follow @JSantoliquito