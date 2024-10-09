Fight Picks: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol

Artur Beterbiev (left) and Dmitry Bivol (right) face off ahead of their upcoming Ring magazine light heavyweight championship fight In Saudi Arabia - Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

On Saturday, IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev will face WBA counterpart Dmitry Bivol for the vacant Ring championship at The Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The eagerly anticipated match up that will decide who is the undisputed light heavyweight in the world will be broadcast on DAZN at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT. And 7 p.m. GMT. ESPN at 5 p.m. ET/ 12 noon PT.

Beterbiev (20-0, 20 knockouts), rated at No. 1 by The Ring at light heavyweight, was an amateur standout, winning gold at the 2009 World Championships and competing at the 2012 Olympics. The physically-imposing Russian quickly gained notoriety as a professional. He won the IBF light heavyweight title, stopping Enrico Koelling (KO 12) and defended against Callum Johnson (KO 4) and Radivoje Kalajdzic (KO 5). His breakout win came against then-WBC titleholder Oleksandr Gvozdyk (TKO 10) in a unification bout.

The 39-year-old marked time against Adam Deines (TKO 10) and Marcus Browne (KO 9) before demolishing WBO titlist Joe Smith Jr. (TKO 2). He showed his toughness with a beatdown of Anthony Yarde (TKO 8) and bludgeoned Callum Smith into defeat (TKO 7)

Bivol (22-0, 11 KOs), rated at No. 2 by The Ring at light heavyweight, was also an elite amateur before turning professional in November 2014. The now 33-year-old claimed the WBA light heavyweight title in 2017 and has reeled off 12 successful defenses.

He holds wins over Sullivan Barrera (TKO 12), Isaac Chilemba (UD 12), Jean Pascal (UD 12) and Joe Smith Jr. (UD 12). A career-best win over Canelo Alvarez (UD 12) showed just how good the Kyrgyzstan-born technician is. He picked apart Gilberto Ramirez (UD 12), stayed busy besting Lyndon Arthur (UD 12) and, most recently, stopped Malik Zinad (TKO 6).

Beterbiev (20-0, 20 knockouts) ruptured his meniscus forcing their original June 1 fight to be pushed back. Is the knee now 100 percent? Will Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs) be able to keep Beterbiev honest and away from landing his power-punches? How will Beterbiev deal with the smart movement and sublime skills of Bivol? With so much on the line having circled each other for so long, who will deal with the occasion the best?

Online gambling group William Hill lists Bivol as an 4/5 (-125) favorite, while Beterbiev is priced at 11/10 (+110); the draw is 16/1 (+1600).

Here’s how the experts see it:

THE RING

JAKE DONOVAN: BIVOL PTS

“I have not been torn on a pick more so than this one. Literally no outcome will surprise me. Basing purely on instinct, my hunch is this will be the night where age and inactivity finally catch up to Artur. Bivol will still have to march through hell to get there but I expect him to bank just enough rounds to eke out a decision.”

ANSON WAINWRIGHT: BETERBIEV TKO 10

“An amazing fight, a wonderful blend of styles: Beterbiev’s power boxing against the textbook boxing skills of Bivol. For my money, the best fight in boxing. I absolutely can’t wait. My only disappointment is that I won’t be there to watch it live. I was fortunate to witness Beterbiev’s brand of violence in person when he took apart the very capable Callum Smith in January and he was a sight to behold. I have watched both from the beginning and did New Faces on them and have seen them become two of the best fighters in the world. I expect Bivol to use his skills to box his way into an early lead. However, Beterbiev will inch his way forward slowly turning the screws and start to come into things in the second half of the fight. I think as we head toward the championship rounds Bivol will be tiring and Beterviev, in a similar manner to how he beatdown Oleksandr Gvozdyk, will get a late stoppage. Beterbiev TKO 10.”

LEE GROVES: BIVOL UD

“This is a fight that has been years in the making, and both men couldn’t have asked for a better preamble for this showdown — Bivol’s TKO of Malik Zinad and Beterbiev’s crushing of Callum Smith. Better yet, this pairing pits a consummate ring general with sneaky power in Bivol against a huge puncher with subtle skills in Beterbiev. On paper, this is as good as it gets in boxing, but has the wait been too long? After all, Bivol is 33 and Beterbiev is a 39-year-old who is coming off a knee injury. Here’s a potentially pivotal point of separation: The younger Bivol is fighting for the second time in 133 days while Beterbiev is competing following back-to-back layoffs of 12 months and 10 months. Will Beterbiev have the mobility and the necessary timing to catch a man of Bivol’s skills? I don’t know, but his history suggests he will put forth the ultimate effort to make it so and he has demonstrated the one-shot power to instantly turn a fight that is not going well for him. Will Bivol be the first to go the distance with Beterbiev, much less be the first to beat him? For me, the hesitant answer is yes because of his combination of intelligence, discipline and ring generalship. Bivol by 12-round unanimous decision.”

DIEGO MORILLA: BIVOL PTS

“A true 50-50 fight unlike any other that we’ve seen lately, no doubt about that. But the tiebreaker here is the ability to dominate an opponent, not just to deliver a knockout punch. Beterbiev has shown both qualities, but the mere fact that he has won by stoppage in every outing raises the question of how will he respond to a smart and strong fighter like Bivol, who will likely manage to stay away from his harder blows by taking the initiative and keeping Beterbiev at bay with his superb punch output. It is possible that Bivol himself may have ruled out the possibility of a knockout win, so he will be trying to outbox and outmaneuver Beterbiev from the first bell. Bivol has the tools to do so, and if he’s able to keep the pace and stay focused, this fight is his to lose.”

MARTY MULCAHEY: BIVOL MD

“I see this as a 50-50 fight, and favored Artur Beterbiev when this match against Dmitry Bivol was first announced. With every passing month, and Beterbiev turning 39 years old and coming off an injury, I doubt that pick more now. However, I will hesitantly stick with my first instinct. Part of a boxer’s mandate is to get the judges to watch him instead of his opponent, and few do that more efficiently than Beterbiev with his explosive array of punches. On the other hand, few are better than Bivol at stopping offensive forces (like Canelo) with their jab and incredible sense of timing. There are many scenarios, for both men, that can lead to victory. I see one where Beterbiev is able to stay inside and use his power to score points if not knockdowns. My mind always comes back to judges appreciating Beterbiev’s work and power over Bivol’s skillful counters and landing lighter punches at a higher percentage. I am going with a majority decision in favor of Bivol. And yes, it will be controversial.”

MICHAEL MONTERO: BIVOL UD

“I can’t wait for this fight! Best match up of the year on paper. Both men are similar in height and length, and have had similar activity levels in the 2020’s. However, Bivol is younger and seemingly fresher. Beterbiev has suffered numerous injuries and cuts throughout his career. In fact, it was a meniscus tear Beterbiev suffered in the spring that postponed this bout until now. I recognize that Beterbiev has looked almost superhuman in the ring, shattering his opponents like a wrecking ball. But at some point, all those injuries, combined with his style of fighting, have to take a toll. My belief is that Dmitry Bivol has the right style and temperament to beat Artur Beterbiev. Give me Bivol by unanimous decision in a great fight.”

NORM FRAUENHEIM: BIVOL UD

“It’s hard to pick against perfection, At 20-0 with 20 KOs, that’s what Artur Beterbiev has been throughout a brilliant, yet often unappreciated career. But not even perfection can withstand time. Beterbiev, the only reigning champion with a perfect record, is 39, well past his prime. He’ll be 40 in January. Recent injuries, including one that postponed this fight, are a troublesome sign that Father Time is at his doorstep. The tactically-skilled Bivol, who is as pragmatic and patient as anyone in the business, has sustained his share of injuries. Yet, he’s 33, still prime time. His jab, footwork and underrated toughness were enough to beat Canelo Alvarez, who simply exhausted himself in a furious attempt to punch through Bivol’s stubborn defense in May 2022. In the late rounds, Canelo was exhausted and — in the end — beaten in a scorecard loss, a likely fate awaiting Beterbiev.”

RON BORGES: BIVOL PTS

“Bivol is a highly skilled fighter with underrated punching power, accuracy and great patience. He simply took Canelo Alvarez apart piece by piece in a far more comprehensive victory than some seemed to grasp. Having said that, Beterbiev is a BEAST who comes into this fight 20-0, all wins by knockout. His superior power is clear and his relentlessness unquestioned. What is in question is his age. At 39, he has begun to show the signs of slippage that all fighters, regardless of how dominating they once were, face. He is also not as sound defensively as Bivol, which if the fight drags on will become a bigger factor because of Bivol’s accuracy. This is truly a tossup and certainly Beterbiev has the power and tenacity to make it 21 straight, but I’m going with Bivol by decision in a fight he takes over in the second half of the match.”

BOXING INSIDERS

DUKE MCKENZIE (FORMER THREE-DIVISION TITLEHOLDER/TV ANALYST): BIVOL MD

“At last the fight the world and his brother have been waiting for Beterbiev vs. Bivol. This matchup pits a complete KO artist against a complete boxer there are no prizes as to who I think can win this fight. Given the danger that Beterbiev carries, he is quite simply a wrecking machine but with the cool head of an assassin, and up until this point he has backed up his boast with an impressive 100 percent KO ratio of knockouts, no one has gone the distance with him. However, his equal in terms of this being a unification battle is the complete boxer and you know I like boxers. Bivol is tall, rangy, has excellent stamina, a quite brilliant ring IQ. We are going to find out if he can take a punch as he will undoubtedly get nailed at some point during the 12 rounds. His preparation in terms of the caliber of boxer he has fought has been spot-on, beating the pound-for-pound man of the moment in Canelo Alvarez, which has done wonders for his confidence. I’m going with Bivol by a majority decision.”

SERGIO MORA: (FORMER WORLD CHAMPION/ COMMENTATOR): BIVOL PTS

“Anytime we have a 50-50 type fight where picking a winner is difficult, I usually lean to the boxer with the better footwork. Bivol can box in and out, move laterally, stay off ropes and box from angles. Beterbiev is clever at closing distance, and his boxing IQ gets overshadowed by his power hitting you anywhere—which is what you need against Bivol. He will have to keep the entire fight in the middle of the ring… something he does beautifully. Bivol by (nail biting) decision.”

RUDY HERNANDEZ (TRAINER): BETERBIEV KO

“I wish this fight would’ve happened a few years ago, as fans we would have gotten fresher and younger fighters. Beterbiev is a knockout artist but I think he’s underrated as a boxer that has a good I.Q. As a boxer. Bivol is very, very good at using basics tactics. Jab, jab. He controls the distance and doesn’t venture out. I believe that Beterbiev’s power will be the difference in this fight. Beterbiev by late knockout, if he didn’t get old.”

RICH MAROTTA (COMMENTATOR): BETERBIEV TKO 11

“It is a crying shame the Artur Beterbiev-Dimitry Bivol fight will not gain mainstream sports coverage. It is as fine a fight going in that I can remember, and making a selection is difficult. Neither fighter has tasted defeat, and each is near of the top of the sport in what they do best, Bivol in skills, Beterbiev in power. Each has enormous confidence and will to win. All this said, I see Bivol dominating the early rounds with his fantastic footwork and combinations. All the time though, Beterbiev will be in there, landing fewer shots, but putting on relentless pressure and doing damage. He will begin to see his efforts pay off around the midway point. Bivol will start to slow, and Artur will be on him. He will break Dimitry down physically, and the constant pressure will also provide enormous mental stress for Bivol. Finally, Beterbiev, who may still be trailing on the cards will stop Bivol in the 11th round.”

TOM GRAY (FORMER MANAGING EDITOR FOR THE RING): BIVOL MD

“After Bivol stood Gilberto Ramirez on his head, the pick was Bivol. After Beterbiev destroyed Callum Smith, the pick was Beterbiev. It’s one of those fights where you just can’t be sure what’ll happen. I’ll roll with Bivol because he’s younger, fresher, and harder to nail cleanly. Also, Beterbiev’s body seems to be breaking up on him a little. I don’t care if I’m right or wrong. All I want is an undisputed light heavyweight title fight that conjures up memories of the division’s glory years. Bivol by majority decision.”

STEVE KIM (THE 3 KNOCKDOWN RULE): BIVOL PTS

“This is the best pure fight on the boxing calendar for the rest of 2024. It’s a true 50-50 proposition. You can make a strong argument for either man in this boxer-versus-puncher matchup. My view is that while Beterbiev is one of the strongest fighters in the world today, Bivol has the skills to neutralize that aspect with his athleticism and deft footwork. I get the sense that Bivol is the fresher fighter with less physical wear-and-tear, which is a key component in this bout. My gut (which could be wrong) tells me that he is the kind of guy who rises to the level of opposition — just as he did against Canelo Alvarez. He will have to survive some tough moments, but I think he’ll overcome them and win a close decision.”

MATTHEW MACKLIN (FORMER WORLD TITLE CHALLENGER/ COMMENTATOR): BETERBIEV TKO

“Tough one to pick. They’re both top fighters but very different styles. You’d imagine Beterbiev must be starting to slow down but still looked devastating against Callum Smith, so I’m going with him. Bivol has great feet, gets in and out so well but Beterbiev is very good at cutting off the ring. Beterbiev by late TKO.”

JOE ROTONDA (MATCHMAKER, MAIN EVENTS): BIVOL UD

“I think this is the best fight that can be made in the sport today. Both guys undefeated, the best in their division, and have been completely dominant throughout their careers. Both fighters have such contrasting styles. Beterbiev being the power puncher, and Bivol being the boxer. I have to give the edge to the younger of the two. I think Bivol’s style is a major problem for the 39-year-old Beterbiev. Dmitry is super elusive in the ring, and he has always done a great job of avoiding unnecessary shots when facing big punchers. He also has one of the most effective jabs, which we saw when he beat Canelo two years ago. I am going with Bivol to earn the unanimous decision.”

ROBERT DIAZ (MATCHMAKER): BIVOL UD

“The best fight that can be made in boxing has been made. A true 50-50 fight and it is finally arrived. 100 percent KO ration vs. a master boxer. Power vs. brain. Who wins and how? I believe even in this poll it will be 50-50 and split down the middle by the experts. I see one of the closest fight and most entertaining fights we have seen in ages. Beterbiev is restless and constantly seeking the KO while Bivol the master boxer will box, keep the movement to throw off the attack of Beterbiev. In the end, a very close unanimous decision for the winner and undisputed light heavyweight world champion: Bivol.”

JOLENE MIZZONE (MANAGER): BIVOL UD

“The old saying is styles make fights! I think that Bivol is too good of a boxer to lose to Beterbiev. Yes, Beterbiev has the power, but I don’t think he will be able to touch Bivol the way he has with others. I also, think Bivol has a chip on his shoulder to prove that he is one of best and he never really gets or got the credit he deserves. Bivol may go down, but I believe he gets off the canvas to win a decision.”

ALEX STEEDMAN (COMMENTATOR): BETERBIEV

“This is a mouthwatering match up. Can the brilliant boxer Bivol neutralize such a potent, attacking fighter as Beterbiev? Bivol will look to offset and frequently turn Beterbiev and it’s possible he can do exactly that for extended periods. But Beterbiev has craft, guile and technique himself; he’s not just the heavy punching machine his record suggests. I think Beterbiev can make things uncomfortable for Bivol and punch with him in those spaces to cause panic. I recall the late Ron Lewis telling me how good Beterbiev was and would be at the very start of his professional adventure and I think we’ll get to see exactly how right he was.”

RAUL MARQUEZ (FORMER WORLD CHAMPION/COMMENTATOR): BIVOL UD

“I think it’s a 50-50 fight. Can Beterbiev breakdown Bivol in the second half of the fight? Yes, it’s possible but I believe Bivol is able to control range and outbox him to a 12-round close unanimous decision win.”

Final Tally: Bivol 15-5

