David Benavidez, David Morrell Agree To Terms, Clash Eyed For Early 2025

David Benavidez chose to continue his run of establishing his own legacy.

The Ring has confirmed that a drastic change in direction has come as it relates to Benavidez’s next fight. The unbeaten former two-time WBC super middleweight titlist will next face David Morrell. Their long-discussed matchup is being groomed to top a PBC on Prime Pay-Per-View event in the first quarter of 2025.

Further details were not yet established as this goes to publication. Multiple sources have informed The Ring that the time frame is anywhere from late January or to late February.

The development is in stark contrast to representatives from Benavidez’s team claiming “false” news of a mouthwatering clash with Morrell. Benavidez (29-0, 24 knockouts) even dismissed the fight at one claiming. The 27-year-old Phoenix native—now based in the greater Seattle area—previously alleged that he was facing Jesse Hart on Dec. 14.

Those rumors were immediately dismissed by Hart, who had no knowledge of the matchup. PBC officials ultimately ruled out Benavidez fighting on that date, which is headlined by the Gervonta Davis-Lamont Roach WBA lightweight title fight.

Benavidez will instead get his own show, with a fight to warrant his own headlining act. The Ring has learned that part was the “false news” part of his team’s claims. The latest round of gossip had the fight co-headlining a long-rumored Sebastian Fundora-Errol Spence junior middleweight title fight.

That matchup has yet to make its way to the schedule. Regardless, Benavidez-Morrell was never tabbed for its undercard even if Fundora-Spence becomes a reality. The fight is big enough to command its own banner, precisely why Benavidez ran head first in that direction.

“There was a lot of names on the table, but I wanted to give my fans the best fight possible,” Benavidez said Tuesday on social media. “I reached out to David Morrell and his team to make this happen, and we got the contract done.

“This fight really is going to be a banger! [Two] of the best in the division and [two] titles on the line.”

The titles to which Benavidez refers are of the secondary variety. Benavidez holds the interim WBC light heavyweight title. Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs)—a Cuban export who trains in Houston—has the interim WBA light heavyweight belt.

Both boxers previously campaigned at super middleweight and were frequently linked to a head-on collision. It was a natural talking point, as both previously targeted RING/undisputed super middleweight king Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs). However, the feeling was less than mutual in return.

Benavidez and Morrell separately decided to instead campaign at light heavyweight.

The pair of unbeaten elite-talent fighters appeared within seven weeks of one another.

Benavidez outpointed former WBC light heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Gvozdyk on June 15 in Las Vegas. The bout came in supporting capacity to Davis’ eighth-round knockout of unbeaten Frank Martin.

Morrell went twelve rounds in a points win over Radivoje Kalajdzic (29-2, 21 KOs) on Aug. 3 in Los Angeles. Their fight was part of Riyadh Season’s debut launch in the U.S., topped by Terence Crawford’s fourth divisional title win over Israil Madrimov.

Rumors constantly resurfaced of a direct clash, though they appeared to be on separate paths. The Ring has learned that prior plans called for Morrell to headline a PBC on Prime show—off PPV—in November or December. Those plans were scrapped as the PBC lineup was reshuffled and more relevant matchups came to surface.

There are few on the schedule as attractive as this fight, without one or more primary title at stake.

Benavidez was already guaranteed to next fact the winner of this weekend’s Artur Beterbiev-Dmitrii Bivol RING/undisputed light heavyweight championship. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed Benavidez as the next mandatory challenger in waiting.

Morrell’s version of the WBA title would theoretically place him in queue as well. However, that would require the sanctioning body to take appropriate action.

It’s a moot point for now, as they turn to each other for their next payday, both of the firm belief that the reward justifies the massive risk.