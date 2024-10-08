Subriel Matías returns to action in Puerto Rico vs. Mexico’s Roberto Ramirez on Nov. 9

Junior welterweight Subriel Matias. Photo by Esdel Palermo/Fresh Productions

Former junior welterweight champion Subriel Matías (20-2, 20 knockouts) returns to the ring on November 9, 2024 at the Rubén Rodríguez Coliseum in Bayamón, Puerto Rico in a 10 round bout in the junior welterweight division against world contender Roberto Ramírez (26-3-1, 19 KOs), from México.

The anticipated return of Matías, currently rated at No. 6 by The Ring at 140 pounds, headlines a stellar event presented by Fresh Productions, where all undercard fighters will face top Mexican contenders. Taínos vs. Aztecas will be distributed live by ppv.com/iN Demand, starting at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico on both cable and satellite pay per view.

The co-main event will be a world title final eliminator for the number one ranking position of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) in the bantamweight division (118 pounds), when two-time world champion Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Rodríguez (22-3, 13 KOs), from Vega Baja and rated at No. 5 by The Ring at 118 pounds,, faces José Salas (15-0, 10 KOs), from Tijuana, Mexico, in a 12-round fight.

Earlier, Alfredo Santiago (15-2, 6 KOs) of Fajardo, will take on Mexican Pedro Campa (36-3-1, 24 KOs), from Sonora, in a 10-round fight.

In that same card, Jeyvier Cintrón (12-1, 6 KOs), from Bayamón and the only Puerto Rican boxer to participate in two Olympics, will clash in a bantamweight bout against Rashib Martínez (23-3-1, 11 Kos), from Monterrey, Mexico, in a 10-round fight.

Opening the card is an exciting and promising fight between Abimael Ortiz (10-1, 5 KOs) from Cidra, against Mexican and world contender Kevin Gonzalez (27-1-1, 14 KOs), from Sinaloa, Mexico, in a 10 rounds junior featherweight bout.

A press release by Fresh Productions was used in this article.