Petch CP Freshmart returns to Japan for bantamweight title clash vs Junto Nakatani

Petch CP Freshmart in training - Photo by Wasim Mather

Thailand is riding a wave of success on the global boxing stage. Knockout CP Freshmart (25-0, 9 KO) recently defended his world title in Australia against Alex Winwood (4-1, 2 KO). Earlier, Thananchai Charunphak (25-1, 15 KO) claimed victory over Kento Hatanaka (15-1, 10 KO) in Japan, while Thanongsak Simsri (35-1, 32 KO) secured the OPBF Light Flyweight crown in March by defeating Miel Fajardo (11-2-2, 10 KO).

Yet, the most significant challenge for Thai boxing looms on the horizon, as bantamweight contender Tasana Salapat (76-1, 53 KOs) prepares to cement his legacy in the sport.

On October 14, the Thai southpaw known as Petch CP Freshmart will step into the ring at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena to face Junto Nakatani (28-0, 21 KO), rated at No. 9 by The Ring at pound-for-pound, for the vacant WBC bantamweight title. It’s the second time Salapat will fight on foreign soil, a major step in a career that has mostly been fought at home.

Like many Thai boxers, Salapat began his combat career in Muay Thai, competing at the country’s highest levels before transitioning to professional boxing. But his journey has been unique. At just 16-years-old, the future bantamweight title challenger made his professional boxing debut in 2011, defeating Sarawut Pantayung, better known as Jomhod Eminent Air (7-4, 2 KO), a celebrated Muay Thai champion. His early career was a whirlwind, as he fought nine times in his first year.

Between 2012 and 2018, the Thai fighter kept an impressive pace, fighting seven to eight times per year, mixing it up with regional and youth champions, journeymen, and even debutants. The goal was simple: stay active. Like many Thai fighters, he adopted an alias, “Petch CPF,” named after his sponsor, a local grocery chain that organizes monthly boxing events, keeping him busy with regular fights. This sponsorship model, common in Thailand, allowed him to stay sharp, sometimes facing the same opponents multiple times. With 76 fights under his belt and only one loss, he has been one of the sport’s busiest boxers.

That one defeat came in 2018, when he travelled outside of Thailand for the first time to face Japan’s Takuma Inoue (20-1, 5 KO) for the interim WBC bantamweight title. Despite putting in a strong effort, he lost by unanimous decision, marking the first and only blemish on his record. Now, the Thai veteran heads back to Japan to face an even bigger challenge in Nakatani.

One of the most intriguing aspects of this upcoming bout is that it’s a southpaw vs. southpaw matchup. This adds a unique tactical element to the fight. Interestingly, the last time Nakatani fought a southpaw was in April 2022 when he defended his WBO flyweight title against Ryota Yamauchi (12-3,11 KO). Nakatani won the fight by an eighth-round technical knockout, showing his ability to handle left-handed opponents effectively. This makes the upcoming fight with Salapat all the more interesting.

I had the chance to visit him at his training camp in Pathum Thani province, located just on the outskirts of Bangkok. Trained by renowned coach and former WBC flyweight champion Chatchai Sasakul, Salapat was in the thick of preparations for the biggest fight of his career. It was a Thursday afternoon, and as I arrived, he was already busy shadowboxing, his focus sharp. The gym radiated a positive aura, with the team still riding the high of Knockout CP’s recent win in Australia.

Sitting down with Sasakul as we watched the Thai fighter go through his paces, the coach offered an honest assessment of the challenge ahead.

“Junto, I think it’s a very hard fight for Petch,” Sasakul admitted. “But in boxing, anything can happen. I can’t predict the future, and I don’t know how things will go in Japan. But this is also not an easy fight for Junto. We are working hard, and I have a strategy. We’re following the plan.”

Curious about the 2018 loss to Takuma Inoue, I wanted to know what had changed since then. Sasakul reflected on the growth his fighter has experienced, explaining, “The first thing he learned was experience. It was his first time fighting abroad. He was nervous, excited, and couldn’t perform as smoothly as usual. But now, he has matured. I think this time he can control his emotions. But, you know, Junto is very good.”

When discussing Salapat’s strengths, Sasakul described him as well-rounded. “Petch is well-rounded. His skill, his punch power—it’s not too hard, not too soft. He has his strong points, but I’m trying to improve them.”

After the training session, I sat down with Salapat himself to learn more about his journey. Growing up in a poor family, boxing was initially a way to help support his loved ones. “My family was quite poor when I was a child, so I thought of ways to help support them,” he shared. “At that time, there was a local festival at the temple near my house, and they organized Muay Thai matches. I went to watch and became interested in Muay Thai. The organizers allowed me to participate, and from that moment on, I enjoyed it and started training.”

Wanting to know more about his inspirations, I asked if there was someone who influenced him to pursue boxing. “My inspiration began when I started training in professional boxing. It was Pongsaklek Wonjongkam (91-5-2, 47 KO) who I admired.”

With a storied career spanning over a decade, I wondered how he maintains his motivation after all these years. “I keep training continuously and stay disciplined,” he said. “I never underestimate any opponent in any fight.”

Reflecting on his 2018 fight with Takuma Inoue, I was curious about what lessons he had learned from that experience. “I learned a lot and gained valuable experience from fighting abroad for the first time. I brought those skills back and continued to develop myself further.”

As for his upcoming bout with Nakatani, Salapat is approaching it with renewed confidence and determination. “This fight means everything to me,” he said. “If I get the chance, I’ll give everything to bring the belt home. It will mean so much for my family and for the reputation of boxing in Thailand.”

His preparation has been rigorous, with one of his main sparring partners being Phongthep Homjui (14-1-2, 8 KO), a fellow southpaw who also has an upcoming fight in Seoul. The two have been pushing each other to the limit, fine-tuning their skills ahead of their respective challenges.

With Sasakul’s guidance, the Thai fighter is determined to leave his mark on the sport. As the clock ticks closer to fight night, there’s a sense that he is ready to embrace the challenge, no matter the outcome. He knows what’s at stake—both for himself and for Thailand.

Follow Wasim Mather on Instagram.

Follow @x