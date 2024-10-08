Yahir Frank moves up to junior bantamweight, takes on Jayr Raquinel in Mexico

Yahir Frank (left) and Jayr Raquinel (right) - Photo by Zanfer Promotions

Fast rising prospect Yahir Frank will step up to junior bantamweight and face his biggest test to date.

Frank, who was the subject of a New Faces feature in the August/September digital issue of The Ring, will face Jayr Raquinel in the main event at Arena Sonora, Hermosillo, Mexico, on Saturday on TV Azteca.

“I’m excited about this fight with the ranked Jayr Raquinel,” Frank (17-0, 12 knockouts) told The Ring through promoter Mario Abraham. “I’m sure it will be a war in the ring, a classic Mexico vs. Philippines showdown, a great show for the fans.”

The 22-year-old has made his name at flyweight but the opportunity came to face Raquinel and he was only to happy to step up in weight.

“My progress in boxing, my reach, and the final test that I can become a world champion,” he said.

“Everything will go well, and I will be one step away from going for a world title. Any champion at 112 or 115 pounds who gives me the opportunity, I’ll go for my dream of becoming a world champion.”

Mario Abraham of MaxBoxing Promotions, notably guided Miguel Berchelt to world glory hopes Frank can follow in those footsteps.

“It’s the most important fight of his career without a doubt,” said Abraham. “Winning this fight, we believe he’ll be ready to fight for a world championship.”

Raquinel (16-2-1, 13 KOs) has been a professional for a decade, who has fought outside his native Philippines in Japan, China South Africa and Thailand with success.

The 27-year-old southpaw is a former OPBF flyweight titlist and holds impressive road wins over Takuya Kogawa (TKO 8), Landile Ngxeke TKO 2) and faded former world title challenger Komgrich Nantapech (TKO 2).

