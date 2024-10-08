Joe Smith Jr. breaks down the Dmitry Bivol-Artur Beterbiev stylistic matchup

Bivol outclassed WBO light heavyweight titleholder Joe Smith Jr. in 2019. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol hold all four sanctioning body light heavyweight titles between them, and they combine for a highly impressive 43-0 (32 knockouts) record.

The two rivals will meet for the vacant Ring championship and to decide who is the premier light heavyweight of their generation at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday.

They share one common opponent, Joe Smith Jr. The American lost to both in world title fights. He was defeated by Bivol (UD) in a WBA title shot in March 2019 and to Beterbiev (TKO 2) in a unification match up in June 2022.

“It’s definitely a great fight for both guys,” Smith told The Ring. “Both are amazing fighters. Bivol has great technical abilities, so does Beterbiev.

“In my opinion, they’re two of the best fighters in the world, in all divisions, they could beat anybody. It’s going to be amazing.”

Smith, who will look to snap a two-fight losing streak when he returns at cruiserweight this fall, was happy to speak about his shared history with both fighters.”(Beterbiev’s) a very accurate puncher and his timing accuracy is right on,” he said. “Bivol is a very slick guy, he’s got great in and out movement. He bounces on feet very well and throws numerous punches and combinations. He’s a difficult fight for anybody.

“I did hurt Bivol with one shot but went 12 rounds with him. With Beterbiev I did land some decent shots early on but the fight ended quickly (laughs.)”

The intriguing matchup pits Bivol, a wonderful boxer who with time and space will pick you apart, while Beterbiev methodically breaks you down over a period of time.

“That’s exactly how I see things,” he concurred. “They’ve got so many abilities it’s definitely going to be a great fight to watch and it could definitely go either way. Beterbiev does break you down and get you out of there but Bivol will break you down in a different way with numerous punches and getting you frustrated because you can’t hit him back (laughs.)

“I caught him with a nice overhand right at the end of the bell (in round 10), that he didn’t see coming. Thirty seconds earlier, I’d have been the champ! (laughs.) That’s what Beterbiev’s great at doing, so (Bivol has) got to watch out for that punch.”

Meanwhile, he felt as though whoever landed first in his fight with Beterbiev would win, and perhaps he was a little too gung-ho.

“That’s how I felt in that fight,” he said. “He caught me with a good shot coming forward, right behind the ear and with the crowd and adrenaline rush, I didn’t give myself time to recover, I just kept going after him and it got me into trouble.”

Smith Jr. says that both need to fight their fights, and whoever is able to impose their style will go a long way to emerging victorious.

“I think what Bivol does, in and out, that great movement he has and always being aware of what’s coming to him and being sharp,” he said. “(Beterbiev needs to) take his time and time his shots right. Just being busy when he can be busy. Any time Bivol comes in to throw his punches, punch with him.”

Smith Jr. broke down each fighter in 10 key categories:

JAB

Bivol: “They’ve both got great jabs but I would say Bivol will use his jab more.”

DEFENSE

Bivol: “Neither one of them gets hit too much, but I would go with Bivol, with that in-and-out, side-to-side movement he has, where Beterbiev comes straight forward and off to an angle to look for his right hand.”

HAND SPEED

Bivol: “Better hand speed, I go to Bivol. They’re both quick, I’d say Bivol throws more variety of punches, I say busy with his feet and hands.”

FOOTWORK

Bivol: “You’ve got to go with Bivol. His footwork is different from anything I’ve seen, he bounces like a rabbit, he’s kind of in and out, that little bounce, side-to-side and he picks his angles. Beterbiev works those angles, he’s always coming in, but he steps off to either his right or left. He’s always looking to set up a big shot.”

SMARTEST

Split: “Both their I.Q. in the ring is amazing, they both know what they’re looking for, they set things up and put things in motion and take advantage of it when they get opportunity to. I really can’t say either way because both men are dangerous.”

STRONGEST

Bivol: “From my experience in the clinches, I thought Bivol was actually stronger but I wasn’t in there too long with Beterbiev to make the call. I didn’t feel Beterbiev was extremely strong when I was in there with him, he caught me in the right spot at the right time which changed everything.”

POWER

Beterbiev: “When Beterbiev caught me it was a good shot in the right spot and knocked off my equilibrium where I couldn’t balance myself correctly. Both men are strong but I would give the power to Beterbiev.”

CHIN

Split: “I think they’ve both got great chins and the fight could definitely go the distance. You have seen Beterbiev hurt in the past. I’ve seen Bivol hurt against me. They both recover quickly and comeback.”

SKILLS

Split: “Both of these guys possess an amazing skill and ability to do what they do. They’re totally different styles and in a way they do have similar traits. You’ve just got to wait to see the fight to really see what happens.”

BEST OVERALL

Bivol: “I’m going to give a slight edge to Bivol, just on the movement and the combinations he throws.”

Smith Jr. believes it’s a fight of fine margins.

“I can see Beterbiev trying to push the pressure early on, stay on him,” he said. “I can see Bivol being cautious and boxing very well. I think the fights going to build and build and be a great fight.

“The fight could go either way. You’ve got Bivol with his combinations and feet, he could pick Beterbiev apart. Or Beterbiev where he lands a big shot.

“I believe it’ll be a close fight. It could be a stoppage both men have the power and ability to stop each other. It’s going to be an interesting fight. I think it’s 50/ 50 both have the slight advantage in certain things.

“If I had to really make a pick, I’d maybe take my chances with Bivol by decision.”

Beterbiev-Bivol will be broadcast on DAZN at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT. And 7 p.m. GMT. ESPN at 5 p.m. ET/ 12 noon PT.

