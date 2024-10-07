The Ring Ratings Reviewed 2024: Super middleweight

Canelo Alvarez presses the action against Jermell Charlo during their super middleweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Ring first introduced its divisional ratings in 1925. Almost a century later, it’s no exaggeration to claim that these independent rankings are the most respected and talked-about in world boxing.

The Ring Ratings Panel is made up of a dozen experts from around the world. Opinions are shared, debate takes place, and the final decision on who should be rated where is decided democratically every week. It sounds easy, but this can be an arduous and time-consuming process.

I will be going through each division in reverse order and work my way up from strawweight to heavyweight. I will then look at each ranked fighter’s respective achievements and gaze into my crystal ball to see what may lay ahead.

Next up is super middleweight (168-pounds), home to boxing’s biggest star with a pretty solid supporting cast right now, even if David Benavidez and David Morrell headed to light heavyweight.

As always, please enjoy the debate and respect other people’s opinions.

CHAMPION – CANELO ALVAREZ

RECORD: (62-2-2, 39 KOs)

THE PAST: Canelo boasts a cache of outstanding wins over Shane Mosley (UD 12), Austin Trout (UD 12), Erislandy Lara (SD 12), Miguel Cotto (UD 12), Gennadiy Golovkin (MD 12), Daniel Jacobs (UD 12), Sergey Kovalev (KO 11), Callum Smith (UD 12), Billy Joe Saunders (RTD 8) and Caleb Plant (TKO 11). The 34-year-old is a modern day great, having captured world titles at junior middleweight, middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight. The Mexican superstar was upset by Dmitry Bivol (UD 12) but has bounced back with five wins over the likes of Golovkin (UD 12), claimed Mexican bragging rights against Jaime Munguia (UD 12) and, most recently dominated Edgar Berlanga (UD 12).

THE FUTURE: Likely to return in Cinco De Mayo 2025. We won’t know who his opponent will be until early next year.

No. 1 – JAIME MUNGUIA

RECORD: 44-1 (35 KOs)

THE PAST: The power-punching Mexican came from nowhere to bludgeon Sadam Ali (TKO 4) and lift the WBO junior middleweight title. He made five defenses, most notably defeating Liam Smith (UD 12). Munguia then stepped up to middleweight and established himself further by beating the experienced trio of Gary O’Sullivan (TKO 11), Kamil Szeremeta (RTD 6) and Gabriel Rosado (UD 12). The 27-year-old had conversations to face WBC titlist Jermall Charlo that ended in a frustrating stalemate. Weight issues saw him move up and edge past Sergiy Derevyanchenko (UD 12) in a classic. He stopped John Ryder (TKO 9), and then lost his unbeaten record to Ring champion Canelo Alvarez (UD 12) but recently bounced back by taking the scalp of Erik Bazinyan (KO 10).

THE FUTURE: Tabbed to face Ronald Gavril in Tijuana on December 14.

No. 2 – CHRISTIAN MBILLI

RECORD: 28-0 (23 KOs)

THE PAST: Mbilli represented France at the 2016 Olympics, losing to eventual gold medalist Arlen Lopez at the quarterfinal stage. He then moved to Canada, where he is now a citizen, and after taking the usual steps he has worked his way up the rankings. The 29-year-old all-action fighter scored an eye-catching knockout over former title challenger Nadjib Mohammedi (KO 5), engaged in a thrill-a-minute war with Carlos Gongora (UD 10) stopped Rohan Murdock (RTD 6) and, most recently, bested battle-hardened former three-time world titlist Sergiy Derevyanchenko (UD 10).

THE FUTURE: Recovering from an injury to his left shoulder before likely returning in the first quarter of 2025.

No. 3 – OSLEYS IGLESIAS

RECORD: 12-0 (11 KOs)

THE PAST: Iglesias was a talented amateur in his native Cuba before turning professional in Germany in 2019. In just his sixth fight he dominated faded former two-time world title challenger Isaac Chilemba (UD 12). The 26-year-old southpaw moved on up by stopping Ezequiel Maderna (KO 1), Andrii Velikovskyi (TKO 10) and Artur Reis (KO 4) before scoring first-round knockouts of respected contenders like Marcelo Coceres and Evgeny Shvendenko after he began fighting in Canada. His last opponent was Sena Agbeko, who made it out of the opening round but was quickly vanquished in the second.

THE FUTURE: The Cuban will face unbeaten Petro Ivanov in Montreal on November 7.

On l’appelle la Tornade🌪️ 🥶Le K.-O. au 1er round d’Osleys Iglesias sur Evgeny Shvedenko nous donne encore des frissons…

—

We call him the Tornado🌪️ 🥶The first round KO of Osleys Iglesias over Evgeny Shvedenko still give us chills…#ButlerVolny | #EottmArmy pic.twitter.com/i0HqeRu4E8 — Eye of the Tiger (@eottm_boxing) June 7, 2024

No. 4 – DIEGO PACHECO

RECORD: 22-0 (18 KOs)

THE PAST: Pacheco was an outstanding young amateur turned professional at just 17 years of age, and has since moved through the ranking on big undercards (Andy Ruiz-Anthony Joshua 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Canelo-Gennadiy Golovkin 3 in Las Vegas) all the while gradually stepping up in level. The tall 23-year-old has beaten the likes of experienced former title challenger Marcelo Coceres (KO 9), awkward Shawn McCalman (UD 10) and, most recently, another former title challenger Maciej Sulecki (KO 6).

THE FUTURE: Likely off until the first quarter of 2025.

No. 5 – CALEB PLANT

RECORD: 23-2 (14 KOs)

THE PAST: Plant was a solid amateur, and was an alternate for the 2012 U.S. Olympic team. As a professional, he quietly went about his business until his big moment came against IBF titleholder Jose Uzcategui (UD 12). “Sweethands” made three defenses, easily beating Mike Lee (TKO 3), thrilled his hometown fans by putting on a clinic against Vincent Feigenbutz (TKO 10) and scored a shutout over former titleholder Caleb Truax (UD 12). He lost his title when he faced Canelo Alvarez (TKO 11) when they met to decide the undisputed champion. The 32-year-old returned to action scoring a highlight-reel knockout of Anthony Dirrell (KO 9) and despite a good start was turned back by David Benavidez to lose a 12-round unanimous decision. That was followed by 18 months on the sidelines, he returned to overcome a gutsy effort to stop Trevor McCumby (TKO 9).

THE FUTURE: He’ll hope he can stay active to build some momentum as he chases a world title shot next year.

No. 6 – VLADIMIR SHISHKIN

RECORD: 16-0 (10 KOs)

THE PAST: The Russian turned professional in 2016. Since then, he’s managed to show his class by stopping Nadjib Mohammedi (TKO 10), DeAndre Ware (TKO 8) and unbeaten Ulises Sierra (UD 10). The 33-year-old has also dominated Sena Agbeko (UD 10) on ShoBox and outpointed former IBF titlist Jose Uzcategui (UD 12). Since then, he has spent time treading water while beating a pair of journeymen.

THE FUTURE: He will go to Germany to face William Scull for the vacant IBF title on October 19.

William Scull vs Vladimir Shishkin | IBF World Title 👑 🗓 19 October

📍Falkensee, Germany#AGONSports #WilliamScull #ScullShishkin pic.twitter.com/wIzqgOjCuG — AGON Sports & Events (@agon_boxing) September 18, 2024

No. 7 – EDGAR BERLANGA

RECORD: 22-1 (17 KOs)

THE PAST: Berlanga turned professional in April 2016 and became something of a sensation with 16 consecutive first round knockouts. Hopes were tapered when the Nuyorican was taken the distance for the next five fights, admittedly at a higher level. He had to get off the canvas to outpoint Marcelo Coceres (UD 10) and was banned for 6 months after biting Roamer Alexis Angulo (UD 10). Despite some issues, Berlanga remained unbeaten and got a shot at Ring champion and WBA/WBC/WBO titlist Canelo Alvarez. It proved too big a mountain to climb, and he was dropped en route to losing a lopsided decision.

THE FUTURE: He’ll be enjoying some down time after a better-than-expected showing versus Canelo, and then look to return next year.

No. 8 – ERIK BAZINYAN

RECORD: 32-1-1 (23 KOs)

THE PAST: Bazinyan was an excellent amateur in Armenia before emigrating to Canada and turning professional at 18. He learned his craft away from the pressures that often follow highly regarded prospects. It’s been a slow burn, but he seems to have matured into a well-rounded professional. The 29-year-old scored a career-best win over former title challenger Marcelo Coceres (UD 10), edged past stylistically challenging Alantez Fox (MD 10) and bested tough Mexican Juan De Jesus Macias (UD 10). Then, he truly showed why he belongs with an impressive knockout of Ronald Ellis (KO 6). However, he labored against Shakeel Phinn (D 10) and then took a swing at the elite and despite a good start was stopped by Jaime Munguia (KO 10).

THE FUTURE: Put up a solid effort against Munguia. and will return next year back in Canada.

No. 9 – LESTER MARTINEZ

RECORD: 18-0 (15 KOs)

THE PAST: Martinez was a decorated amateur, who represented Guatemala on the world stage. He turned professional with a second-round stoppage over faded former two-weight titleholder Ricardo Mayorga in 2019. Since then, the 28-year-old has remained busy beating the likes of teak-tough Rodolfo Gomez Jr. (UD 10), Isaiah Steen (TKO 8) and, most recently, Carlos Gongora (UD 10).

THE FUTURE: He will face Joeshon James on November 9.

No. 10 – BEKTEMIR MELIKUZIEV

RECORD: 14-1 (10 KOs)

THE PAST: Melikuziev was an excellent amateur, who won silver at the 2016 Olympics and bronze at the 2017 World Championships for his country Uzbekistan before turning professional in June 2019. Since then, he has relocated to Indio, California where he works with Joel Diaz and several other high profile Uzbeks train as well. “Bek the Bully” has caught the attention with his aggression and power which has accounted for several opponents. Veteran Gabe Rosado was able to use it against him, scoring a brutal third-round knockout. The 28-year-old southpaw has rebounded well with seven wins, which includes a more measured performance against Rosado (UD 10).

THE FUTURE: Melikuziev is tabbed to return in a WBA eliminator later this year.

On the Cusp: Zach Parker, Luka Plantic, Kevin Lele Sadjo, William Scull and Pavel Silyagin

