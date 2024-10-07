David Jimenez takes on Keyvin Lara on Dec. 7 in homecoming bout in Costa Rica

David Jimenez (center) - Photo by Tom Hogan/Golden Boy

Costa Rica’s David Jimenez will get homecoming for his next fight.

Jimenez, rated at No. 9 by The Ring at junior bantamweight, will put his WBA interim belt (not recognized by The Ring) on the line against Keyvin Lara at Polideportivo de Cartago, Cartago, Costa Rica on Saturday, December 7.

“I am incredibly excited to fight in my home country and in my hometown of Cartago,” Jimenez (16-1, 11 knockouts) told The Ring through his manager/promoter Ernesto Sandoval. “I carry the responsibilities of my country, Costa Rica, but it does not distract me. On the contrary, it motivates me to work even harder.

“I will be doing my training camp in Las Vegas, where I expect to further raise my level and will be ready for this commitment.”

“Medallita” hopes this will lead to something even bigger in the future.

“For now, I am focused on this fight but my eyes are on the current (IBF/ WBA) world champion (Fernando Martinez) in my division,” he said. “I hope he will have the courage to give me the opportunity to face him.”

The Fight Club Promotions event will also see junior middleweight Eduardo Sanchez (9-1-2, 5 KOs) and female bantamweight Juliana Rodriguez (8-0, 5 KOs) take to the ring.

Jimenez fought internationally for Costa Rica as an amateur before turning professional in early 2019. The 32-year-old has been able to move relatively quickly. However, it was his win over Ricardo Sandoval (MD 12) in a WBA title eliminator, in which he scored an 11th round knockdown that made the difference, that he drew acclaim for.

He lost to Artem Dalakian (UD 12) for the WBA 112-pound title but has since returned to winning ways with four wins, notably against the usually sturdy Rosendo Hugo Guarneros (RTD 7) and, most recently, jumped up to 115-pounds and bested John Ramirez (UD 12) for the WBA interim title.

Lara (32-6-1, 12 KOs) turned professional in 2013. Although the Nicaraguan lost his debut and drew his second fight, he reeled off 18 consecutive wins to earn a shot at then WBA 112-pound beltholder Kazuta Ioka. Although he gave a good account of himself, he was stopped in the 11th round.

After rebounding, Lara headed to South Africa, where he lost to Yanga Sigqibo (UD 10). The 30-year-old dropped a hotly contested fight with Keiver Fernandez (SD 9) and also lost to Norbelto Jimenez (UD 10) and Salvador Juarez (SD 8) though has returned with a win.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

Follow @AnsonWainwright