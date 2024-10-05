Quinton Randall outpoints Janelson Bocachica in crossroads welterweight bout

In a welterweight crossroads battle, Quinton Randall emerged victorious over Janelson Bocachica on Friday, winning a unanimous decision at Red Owl Boxing Arena in Houston, Tex.

The scores were 99-91, 97-93, 96-94, all for the hometown fighter Randall (15-2-1, 3 knockouts), who runs his winning streak to two after losing back to back decisions to unbeaten fighters Brian Norman Jr. and Gor Yeritsyan over the past year.

Randall, 33, displayed superior speed and punch selection against the 25-year-old Bocachica, beating him to the punch repeatedly to carve out the victory.

“It’s not my best, man. Not my best. He’s a dog. He’s a warrior. I knew he was coming to fight. I knew he was coming to fight [and] I appreciate him for even accepting the fight knowing he’s away from home and knowing this is my home,” said Randall after the victory.

“But honest to God, no matter where we was at, we was gonna get the same result.”

For Bocachica (17-3-1, 11 KOs), the loss extends his winless streak to five, with him losing decisions to Alberto Palmetta and Roiman Villa, drawing with Shinard Bunch and having a no contest against Norman in his previous fight in March. Bocachica hasn’t won a fight since February of 2021, when he defeated Mark Reyes Jr. by split decision.

Randall says he plans to return to the ring on December 7 at the same venue.

“This is just the beginning, man,” said Randall. “Y’all haven’t even seen my ceiling yet. Y’all haven’t even seen me at my best. I need more fights like this on a consistent basis for y’all to see the absolute best version of me and if we can get that, then I believe I’ll be a world champion by the end of next year.”

The ten-round bout headlined the latest installment of Red Owl Boxing’s “Boxfest” series, and was broadcasted live on DAZN.

In the co-main event, Tipton Walker Jr. (10-0-1, 6 KOs) defeated Marquis Moore (11-2, 7 KOs) by unanimous decision, with the scores being 77-75 on two cards and 78-75 on the third.

The win is the fourth in a row for the 28-year-old Walker of Benton Harbor, Mich., whose lone blemish was a 2019 draw against professional spoiler Clay Collard.

Also in action, Houston native Giovanni Marquez (11-0, 6 KOs) remained undefeated, stopping Thomas Guillemette (8-3, 4 KOs) in round two to remain unbeaten. Marquez, 23, dropped the Frenchman Guillemette with a right hand, forcing the referee to stop the fight after Guillemette rose up on unsteady legs.