Fight Night Program – Week of October 4-9

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, October 4 – The Star, Sydney, Australia

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Andrei Mikhailovich – middleweight – 12 rounds

Mea Motu vs. Shannon O’Connell – women’s featherweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Friday, October 4 – Red Owl Boxing Arena, Houston

Quinton Randall vs. Janelson Bocachica – welterweight – 10 rounds

Marquis Moore vs. Tipton Walker – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Giovanni Marquez vs. Thomas Guillemette – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Dayan Depestre vs. Trevor Smith – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, October 4 – Intercontinental Hotel, St. Julian’s, Malta

Muhammad Waseem vs. Sabelo Cebekhuku – bantamweight – 10 rounds

Renke Wittke vs. Juan Novoa – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, October 4 – Playsport, East Kilbride, Scotland

Matt McHale vs. Anwary Twaha – bantamweight – 10 rounds

Josh Sandford vs. Adian Williamson – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, October 4 – Seneca Casino Hotel, Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Mikiah Kreps vs. Mayerlin Rivas – women’s junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Gerfrred Nagyot vs. Wilfredo Flores – lightweight – 8 rounds

Alexander Castellano vs. Dominique Griffin – junior featherweight – 6 rounds

Spencer Wilcox vs. Dashaun Johns – lightweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, October 5 – Echo Arena, Liverpool, England

Nick Ball vs. Ronny Rios – featherweight – 12 rounds

The featherweight division will soon be superstar’s Naoya Inoue’s next goal, and every title bout in this division is a round-robin in the Inoue sweepstakes. Ball will try to make his case for it, and the returning Rios is determined to score a major upset that could place him ahead in that list in the near future.

Also on this card:

Andrew Cain vs. Lazaro Casseres – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Henry Turner vs Jack Rafferty – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Jadier Herrera vs. Oliver Flores – lightweight – 10 rounds

James McGivern vs. Reuquen Cona Arce – lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Sunday, October 6 – Ramindra Lumpini Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Angelina Lukas vs. Debora Anahi Lopez – women’s junior bantamweight – 10 rounds

Alessio Bisutti vs. Gurkan Karadag – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Wednesday, October 9 – ProBoxTV Events Center, Plant City, Fla.

Chris Colbert vs. Omar Salcido – lightweight – 10 rounds

Colbert is still trying to regain his previous status as one of boxing’s most promising and entertaining fighters. The general idea is that those years have already gone, but he treats every fight as a crossroads bout, and this one definitely is.

Also on this card:

Tsendbaatar Erdenebat vs. Frency Fortunato – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

David Navarro vs. Mykell Gamble – featherweight – 8 rounds

Najee Lopez vs. Anthony Hernandez – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBoxTV

