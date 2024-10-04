Arthur Biyarslanov-Jonathan Eniz and full undercard announced for Gaumont-Zarate event on Oct. 17

Arthur Biyarslanov (right) - Photo by Vincent Ethier

Canadian promotional outfit Eye of The Tiger announced that Arthur Biyarslanov will defend his NABF junior welterweight title against Jonathan Eniz in a co-main event at Casino Lac-Leamy, in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada on Thursday October 17.

Alexandre Gaumont will headline the event against Cristian Zarate. The other co-main event will feature former world title challenger Steve Claggett returning to action for the first time since unsuccessfully challenging Ring champion and WBO junior welterweight titlist Teofimo Lopez in June.

Biyarslanov (16-0, 14 knockouts) was born in Chechnya but moved to Canada at a young age. He was a successful amateur, who represented his adopted homeland at the 2016 Olympics losing at the quarterfinal stage.

The 29-year-old southpaw turned professional in the fall of 2018. His initial progress was slow but steady and something of a slow burn. He signed with EOTT earlier this year and having already annexed the regional NABF title (previously held by stablemate Claggett) back in June and has made one defense, a quick stoppage over late-substitute Tamas Kiliti (TKO 3) on September 5, which lead to this quick turnaround.

Meanwhile Eniz (35-20-1, 16 KOs) turned professional back in 2014. Since then, the now 29-year-old Argentine has fought in Russia, Canada, Norway, Puerto Rico, America, Bolivia and Romania.

He has shared a ring in losing efforts with Gustavo Lemos (L TKO 3), former IBF 140-pound titleholder Subriel Matias (L KO 5) and Jeremias Ponce (UD 10). is well-known to Canadian audiences having previously fought Batyrzhan Jukembayev (L KO 7) and Claggett (L TKO 4).

Eye of The Tiger previously announced which of their roster would be fighting on August 30 and today filled in who will be in the opposite corner.

Vanessa Lepage Joanisse (7-2, 2 KOs) will look to get back in the win column after losing her WBC heavyweight title to Claressa Shields in July. She will face Angelica Lopez (14-2, 8 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round contest.

Interestingly, Pascal Villeneuve (4-2-1, 2 KOs) will fight for the first since May 2016. Villeneuve is from Gatineau and works at day job at the Lac Leamy Casino. He is tabbed to face Roberto Dionicio Moreno (13-14-1, 2 KOs).

Rising light heavyweight Mehmet Unal (10-0, 8 KOs) will collide with Armenak Hovhannisyan (14-4-1, 6 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round fight.

Shamil Khataev (12-0-1, 3 KOs) younger brother of light heavyweight Imam Khataev, will meet Juan Jose Velasco (24-8, 15 KOs) in a 10-round middleweight bout.

Lightweight Luis Santana (12-0, 6 KOs) will face Sebastian Aguirre (19-5, 12 KOs) and middleweight Moreno Fendero (7-0, 5 KO) will look to build on an eye opening knockout last month when he faces Edison Demaj (13-3-1, 7 KOs).

The show will be broadcast on ESPN+ and also on punchinggrace.com in Canada.

