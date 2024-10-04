Liam Paro Set For Richardson Hitchins Mandatory Defense, Dec. 7 In San Juan, P.R.

Liam Paro with the IBF junior welterweight title he took from Subriel Matias. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Matchroom)

Liam Paro was an underdog challenger ahead of his previous trip to Puerto Rico.

This time around, he is the man on top of the mountain, attempting to defend his crown.

Back in June, the 28-year-old Australian was given the unenviable task of traveling to the Caribbean island to challenge local hero and IBF junior welterweight titleholder Subriel Matias at Coliseo Juan Aubin Cruz Abreu, Manati.

Paro was given little shot at victory against the heavy-handed Matias (20-2, 20 KOs) , widely regarded as the boogeyman of the division. But the challenger started fast, weathered the storm in the middle rounds, and came home with a wet sail to win a unanimous decision by scores of 116-111 and 115-112 twice in enemy territory.

Paro (25-0, 15 KOs) will return to the island to defend his crown against Richardson Hitchins (18-0, 7 KOs) at the Roberto Clemente Coliseo in San Juan, Puerto Rico on December 7.

The battle of the undefeated 140-pounders will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN.

“All the so-called big guys at 140lbs lost their tongues, so I decided to bring on my mandatory defense early against Hitchins and clear the path for 2025,” said Paro, who is ranked number three by The Ring behind champion Teofimo Lopez. “I can’t wait to fight and show again why I’m the top guy at 140! I’m coming to shine again in beautiful Puerto Rico!”

Hitchins is yet to be tested at this level. In his last bout in April, he went life-and-death with Argentina’s Gustavo Lemos, eking out a close decision win.

Still, the 27-year-old American is convinced he has the tools to get the job done.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve been telling anyone who would listen that I’m the best 140 lbs fighter on the planet. On December 7, I finally get the chance to solidify that,” said Hitchins, who sits in the number 10 spot in The Ring rankings.

“Hats off to Liam Paro, he beat the so-called boogeyman of the division, but I ain’t Subriel Matias. He’s never been in with a fighter like me before. He didn’t want this fight, and it’s for good reason.

“This is my division. I am the man at 140 and once I get this belt, I’m bringing it back to New York and everything runs through me. And the new!”

