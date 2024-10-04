Junior featherweight contender Mikiah Kreps faces Mayerlin Rivas tonight in Niagara Falls

Photo from Kreps' Facebook

Mikiah Kreps is on the cusp of a world title fight. Defeating a solid contender and former world title challenger could go a long way in making that happen.

Kreps will face Mayerlin Rivas Friday night at the Seneca Niagara Hotel and Casino in Kreps’ hometown of Niagara Falls, New York. The 10-round bout will headline an All Star Boxing card that will stream live on ESPN Knockout (8 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. Mexico City time).

Promoter Tuto Zabala, Jr. has been impressed with Kreps’ progress and development into becoming a contender in a competitive junior featherweight division.

“Mikiah is ranked No. 4 by the WBA and No. 5 by the WBO,” Zabala told The Ring Wednesday afternoon. “Friday will mark her four appearance on the Seneca Fight Nights series on ESPN Knockout.

“Her opponents have been more challenging with each fight. Now she faces a former world titleholder in two weights in Mayerlin. (Promoter) Lou DiBella and I have agreed to work together and guide her path towards a world title. She has a difficult task, but we are confident that she will come out triumphant and eventually fight for a world title belt here at her home, the Seneca Resort and Casino in Niagara Falls, New York.

Manager Jerry Cazarez agrees. He co-manages Kreps with former WBO world lightweight titleholder Jamel Herring.

“This is an important fight for her against a former world champion,” Cazarez told The Ring Wednesday. “A victory here puts her in line to be next. She’s ready and I expect her to dominate.”

Kreps (8-0, 3 knockouts) last fought on May 10, defeating Melissa Oddessa Parker by unanimous decision. In her previous fight on November 7, Kreps defeated Isis Vargas Perez by decision over eight competitive rounds.

The 28-year-old was an amateur standout, including placing first at the 2018 Elite National Championships, a bronze medalist at the 2019 World Championships, and was the No. 1 ranked amateur in USA Boxing.

Rivas (17-5-3, 11 KOs) will be a huge step-up in opposition for Kreps. Rivas won the WBA world junior featherweight title in February 2020, defeating Laura Ledezma by unanimous decision. Rivas accumulated a knockout win over Karina Fernandez in 2022 and a draw against Nazarena Romero before losing to Erika Hernandez Cruz by majority decision on November 18.

The 36-year-old Rivas, who resides in Caracas, Venezuela, also was a world titleholder at 118 pounds.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing