Janibek, Mikhailovich Make Second-Day Weigh-In; Dispute Remains Over Titles At Stake

Janibek Alimkhanuly had less of a problem twice making weight than his team has with determining the stakes for Friday’s bout.

The unbeaten and unified middleweight titlist was 171.7 pounds during the IBF second-day weigh-in. The mark was just below the 7.5-percent overage he was permitted, per the IBF’s modified rules on same-day weight checks. IBF mandatory challenger Andrei Mikhailovich was 169.2 pounds as he prepares for his first career title shot.

Both fighters were inside the 160-pound contracted limit during Thursday’s official pre-fight weigh-in. Alimkhnauly (15-0, 10 knockouts) was 159 ½ pounds, while Mikhailovich (21-0, 13 KOs) was 159.9 pounds.

Their bout headlines an ESPN+ show this Friday at The Star in Sydney, Australia. The event will also air locally on Kayo Sports.

Alimkhanuky was originally required to only defend his IBF belt. However, a recent ruling by the WBO reiterated that its belt is also at stake in what the sanctioning body recognizes as a voluntary title defense.

The public declaration irritated Team Alimkhanuly, who felt duped into complying with the IBF second-day weigh-in. The clause is not in effect during unified title defenses. This bout was only recognize as an IBF mandatory title defense up until Oct. 1. However, it was always understood that Alimkhanuly would be stripped of the WBO title should he lose on Friday.

Alimkhanuly-Mikhailovich was previously due to take place on July 13 in Las Vegas. The fight was canceled prior to the pre-fight weigh-in when Alimkhanuly was hospitalized due to dehydration.

Mikhailovich was left without a fight as a result. Alimkhanuly was subsequently summoned by the WBO—whose title he also holds—to provide medical proof of what led to his dehydration and whether he was fit to resume his reign.

Meanwhile, the IBF intervened and put the fight back on the table. The matter provided an epic moment for the #PurseBidHeads faction of the sport. No Limit Boxing, Mikhailovich’s promoter, outbid Top Rank by a mere $1,000 ($351,000 to $350,000) to win the rights to the fight on Sept. 3.

Alimkhanuly attempts his fourth overall title defense and first of the IBF belt. He knocked out unbeaten Vincent Gualtieri in the sixth-round knockout of their IBF/WBO unification bout last Oct. 14 in Rosenberg, Texas.

