Joshua Pagan To Now Face Haskell Rhodes Atop Oct. 18 DAZN Show In San Juan

James Pagan has a new opponent in his sights.

The unbeaten lightweight prospect will now face gatekeeper Haskell Rhodes on October 18, promoter Dmitriy Salita confirmed. The 10-round bout will take place at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Salita also announced middleweight prospect Da’Velle Smith will also be part of the ‘Big Time Boxing USA’ card. Both fights will stream live on DAZN (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

Pagan (10-0, 4 knockouts) was originally scheduled to face Canada’s Trevor Thonson in a compelling clash of unbeaten lightweights. Thonson reportedly faced travel issues that forced him to withdraw from the fight.

The DAZN headliner will mark Pagan’s first scheduled 10-round fight of his young pro career. The 24-year-old Grand Rapids, Michigan native has already thrived versus above-average opposition.

Pagan defeated Roger Hilley by unanimous decision in his last bout on May 23. Both Pagan and Hilley entered the fight unbeaten. Pagan’s return to the ring was delayed after he suffered a deep cut over his left eye from an accidental clash of heads in the opening round.

In his previous fight last October 21, Pagan defeated Braulio Rodriguez over six one-sided rounds. He also has a win over another unbeaten fighter, Ronnell Burnett, a stoppage victory last June 3.

Rhodes (31-6-1, 16 KOs), originally from Oklahoma City and now resides in Las Vegas, last fought on August 31. The 36-year-old veteran knocked out Jonathan Perez in the opening round for the fourth win in his last six starts.

Among the two defeats over that period was a one-sided decision loss to unbeaten Floyd Schofield on July 8 of last year.

Smith (9-0, 7 KOs) is coming off a knockout win in his last bout September 12. The 24-year old Taylor, Mich. product stopping Esau Herrera de la Cruz in the third round. He has stopped four of his last five opponents.

Both Pagan and Smith are promoted by Salita and managed by Aaron Samson.

In the co-main event, unbeaten light heavyweight Juan Carrillo (12-0, 9 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia will square off against Gilbert Castillo Rivera (25-5-1, 9 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in a 10-round bout.

