Rafael Espinoza-Robeisy Ramirez: WBO-Ordered Rematch Heads To Oct. 11 Purse Bid

Rafael Espinoza (right) lands a right hand on Robeisy Ramirez during their Dec. 9 thriller in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Photo credit: Mikey Williams, Top Rank

A rematch once believed to have been finalized is now available to the highest bidder.

The Ring has confirmed that the second act of the Rafael Espinoza-Robeisy Ramirez WBO featherweight title fight series is now headed to a purse bid hearing. WBO officials have scheduled the session for Oct. 11 after an inquiry with Top Rank, who is involved with both boxers.

“On September 4, 2024, this Committee ordered the commencement of negotiations for the subject matter bout,” noted WBO Championship Committee chairman Luis Batista-Salas. “The parties were granted 15 days to negotiate and reach an agreement accordingly. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the negotiation period referenced herein has elapsed without the parties able to reach an accord.

“Conversely, on October 3, 2024, the WBO received email communication from [Top Rank VP] Mr. Carl Moretti, advising that the parties were unable to reach terms and consequently, petitioned for purse bid proceedings to be called in accordance with our governing rules and regulations.”

The minimum accepted bid is $150,000. Espinoza (25-0, 21 knockouts) is entitled to 75-percent of the winning bid as the defending titlist. The 25-percent balance is afforded Ramirez (14-2, 9 KOs) as the mandatory challenger.

Espinoza is represented in talks by Zanfer Boxing. Ramirez is promoted by Top Rank, Espinoza’s co-promoter.

Per WBO rules, Espinoza has until Dec. 9 to make his first mandatory title defense. It was previously rumored that the fight could land on the undercard of another rematch. As reported by The Ring, WBO 130-pound titlist Emanuel Navarrete (38-2-1, 31 KOs) and former two-division beltholder Oscar Valdez (32-2, 24 KOs) are due to meet again on Dec. 7 in Phoenix. Navarrere won their first fight via unanimous decision last Aug. 12 in nearby Glendale, Arizona.

Top Rank will either have to win the bid or get both sides to agree to terms for those rumored plans to become reality.

Espinoza ended Ramirez’ WBO featherweight title fight with a majority decision on Dec. 9 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Both fighters were dropped but a 12th round knockdown scored by Espinoza sealed the win.

The bout was hailed by many outlets as among the best fights of 2023. With the victory, the 6’1″ Espinoza became the tallest featherweight titlist in history. The unbeaten 30-year-old is currently The Ring’s No. 6-rated featherweight. He retained his title in a fourth-round knockout of Sergio Chirino (22-2, 13 KOs) on June 21 in Las Vegas.

Ramirez (14-2, 9 KOs) held the WBO title for just eight months before he ran into Espinoza.

The two-time Olympic Gold medalist for Cuba won the title in a twelve-round decision over Isaac Dogboe last April. He made one successful defense, a fifth-round knockout of Satoshi Shimizu last July 25 in Tokyo.

Ramirez’s defeat to Espinoza snapped a 13-fight win streak after he lost his Aug. 2019 pro debut.

The Ring’s No. 9-rated featherweight returned to the win column with a June 29 seventh-round knockout of Brandon Leon Benitez in Miami Beach.

