Steve Claggett returns to action vs Eduardo Estela in Gaumont-Zarate undercard on Oct. 17

Steve Claggett - Photo by Vincent Ethier

Steve Claggett will fight for the first time since his world title loss in the summer when he faces Eduardo Estela at the Lac Leamy Casino, Gatineau, Quebec, Canada on Thursday October 17.

Alexandre Gaumont will headline The Eye of The Tiger event against Cristian Zarate.

Back in June, Claggett put up a good effort and took Ring champion and WBO junior welterweight titlist Teofimo Lopez the distance in their fight.

The 35-year-old Calgary native, who is known as “The Dragon”, is determined to bounce back better than ever.

“It ain’t over till it’s over. I’m still going strong and hungrier than ever,” Claggett (38-8-2, 26 knockouts) told The Ring. “I can’t wait to show how much more I have and now that I’ve seen the top of the boxing world. I’m more motivated than before.

“I still feel great physically, mentally I am a new beast and in the ring. I am going to be the best I have ever been. Mark my words!”

His promoter, Camille Estephan of Eye of The Tiger, is hopeful that Claggett can return for more big nights.

“Steve just went 12 hard rounds with one of the world’s best, pushing the pace for the full 36 minutes,” said Estephan. “We’ve always known he’s a warrior, but now the whole world (has seen) it too.

“With that kind of performance, another big opportunity could be just around the corner. On October 17, he’s up against a tough opponent but we’re confident a win will put him right back in the mix at 140 pounds.”

Claggett (38-8-2, 26 knockouts) turned professional in 2008. He’s known as a rough, tough competitor, capable of upsetting anyone or suffering surprising losses. The 35-year-old has lost to Konstantin Ponomarev (UD 8), Chris Van Heerden (MD 10) and compatriot Yves Ulysse Jr. (UD 10). However, he also holds wins over previously unbeaten Emanuel Robles (SD 10), Yves Ulysse Jr. (SD 10) and Petros Ananyan (UD 10).

The battle-hardened Calgary native won nine consecutive fights, which includes three victories this year over former world champion Alberto Machado (TKO 3) and a pair of dominant decision triumphs over game Carlos Sanchez (UD 10) and Miguel Madueno (UD 10) before losing to Lopez (UD 12) in his last outing.

Estela (16-3, 11 knockouts) turned professional in his native Uruguay in 2016. He won his first 10 fights before taking to the road and lost to future WBA featherweight titlist Mauricio Lara (TKO 8) in Argentina.

The now 34-year-old rebounded to win his next four including besting previously unbeaten Ruben Torres (SD 8) on his American debut. He suffered back-to-back defeats to Angel Fierro (KO 7) and Justin Pauldo (UD 10) but has won his last two fights.

