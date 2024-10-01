Sebastian Fundora-Terence Crawford: WBO Grants 10-Day Extension For Ordered Title Fight

Sebastian Fundora and Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford have ten more days to reach a deal, one way or another.

An extension was granted by the WBO for its primary and secondary 154-pound titlists, respectively to come to terms for their ordered title consolidation bout. It came as the previous deadline expired without the two sides coming to terms for the duration of September.

Crawford (41-0, 31 knockouts) requested the extension on Monday, which was accepted by all involved parties.

“On September 30, 2024, the WBO acknowledged receipt of an email communication by Attorney, Mr. Harrison Whitman, on behalf of Terrence Crawford requesting a 10-day extension of the negotiation period to continue discussion towards an agreement as ordered. On the same day, Sebastian Fundora’s promoter Mr. Sampson Lewkowicz ratified the aforesaid petition via email agreeing to the extension.

“Therefore, having the parties collectively agreed on the 10-day extension of the negotiation proceedings, this Committee shall rule accordingly.”

Fundora (21-1, 13 KOs) and Crawford have until Oct. 10 to satisfy the terms of the WBO ruling to avoid a purse bid hearing.

The minimum bid is $200,000 under such a scenario. Crawford would be entitled to the favorable end given his ‘Super Champion’ designation, even though Fundora holds the full title.

Fundora, the unified WBO and WBC titleholder, is promoted by Sampson Boxing, though TGB Promotions’ Tom Brown was listed as point of contact for negotiations. TGB is the promoter of record for all Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) events.

Crawford won the interim WBO 154-pound title and the full WBA belt in an Aug. 3 decision over Israil Madrimov. The Ring’s No. 3 pound-for-pound entrant is a promotional free agent and represented by legal advisor Harrison Whitman. Fundora is with Sampson Boxing, though TGB Promotions’ Tom Brown was listed as point of contact for negotiations. TGB is the promoter of record for all Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) events.

The originally ordered bout was an extension of a ruling applied per the conditional terms by the sanctioning body in its approval for Fundora to challenge previously unbeaten titlist Tim Tszyu. Fundora won their blood-soaked March 30 Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) on Prime pay-per-view headliner via split decision. He also picked up the vacant WBC 154-pound title with the win.

“Please be advised that March 25, 2024, this Committee granted sanction approval of the Tszyu/Fundora WBO [title fight],” WBO Championship Committee chairman Luis Batista-Salas noted at the time. “Sanction approval was granted subject to the winner facing next the Mandatory Challenger in the Jr. Middleweight Division, Terence “Bud” Crawford within 180 days after the Tszyu/Fundora bout.

“The foregoing condition was essential for purposes of sanction approval. Therefore, in light of the above and per WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests, the parties are hereby ordered to commence negotiations for the WBO Mandatory Jr. Middleweight Championship.”

Failure to move forward with the fight without the other party’s consent will result in forfeiture of their version of the WBO title.

The distinction is important, as Crawford and Fundora have set their sights on other matchups.

Crawford has openly spoke of his desire to hold out for a superfight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs). The interest remains one way, as Alvarez—the reigning RING, WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight champion—has been dismissive of the matchup when asked about it. In fairness, Alvarez is due to defend his crown versus Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) on Sept. 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It is not in his nature to look past any given task at hand.

Fundora was for months linked to a potential title defense versus former unified welterweight titlist Errol Spence Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs). The matchup has been on hold for months, in large part due to greater clarification required on Fundora’s mandatory title defense obligations. Most recent rumors have the two meeting next January in Dallas, Spence’s home region.

Spence has not fought since his one-sided, ninth-round stoppage defeat to Crawford in last July 29’s undisputed welterweight championship. Crawford fully unified the division but has since parted ways with the WBC, IBF and WBO welterweight titles. He was also relieved as Ring champion, as he is clearly not returning to the weight.

PBC cannot move forward with Fundora-Spence or any other planned fight for its 6’6″ junior middleweight titlist until this matter is resolved.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

