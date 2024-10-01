Dusty Hernandez Harrison knocks out Darin Austin in three rounds

Dusty Hernandez Harrison may not know what weight class he will fight at next, but he will look forward to fighting for the second time in less than three months.

Harrison returned to action this past Saturday night, knocking out once-beaten Darin Austin at the end of round three at Patapsco Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

The 30-year-old Harrison improved to 37-0-1, 23 knockouts.

“(I) just needed to get back in the ring and stay active,” Harrison told The Ring Monday. “It’s time for me to focus on my weight so I can really campaign for a big fight. I’ll be back in the ring in December. Next year, my whole focus is landing myself a big fight.

“Darin Austin came to fight. I had to put constant pressure to break him down.”

Harrison fought off his front from the opening round. Despite being game, Austin was overwhelmed by the combinations and accuracy from Harrison.

With a few moments left in round three, a combination forced Austin to one knee, where he remained as referee Dave Braslow counted him out at 2:59.

Harrison is scheduled to fight on December 14 at the same venue as Saturday’s fight.

In his previous fight on January 6, Harrison stopped Norberto Gonzalez in the third round. Should he fight on December 14, it will mark the first time since 2019 that Harrison fought three times in a calendar year.

Harrison’s peak took place as a welterweight. In 2016, Harrison notched a unanimous decision victory over Thomas LaManna and a draw against Mike Dallas, Jr.

Harrison also has notable victories against Josh Torres, Tommy Rainone, and Michael Clark.

Austin, who resides in Hampton, Georgia, falls to 11-2, 8 KOs. In his previous fight on November 10, the 38-year-old Austin was knocked out by Dante Benjamin in the opening round of a clash between unbeaten light heavyweights.

The card was promoted by James Hogan.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

