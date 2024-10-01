Tsotne Rogava drops Alexander Flores en route to a unanimous decision win

Tsotne Rogava (center) - Photo by Royal Digital Agency

Tsotne Rogava continues to accumulate wins and stay active.

The heavyweight prospect remained unbeaten Saturday night, dropping Alexander Flores once en route to a unanimous decision victory at the Pacific Palms Resort in the City of Industry, California.

From the opening bell, Rogava was the aggressor, walking Flores down and towards the ropes. Late in round two, Rogava backed his taller and physically bigger foe in a corner. Rogava threw and landed a right to the body, followed by a combination to the head, dropping Flores to the canvas. Flores beat the count and made it out of the round.

Rogava continued to fight on his front foot, but Flores was able to find success in round five, countering Rogava with rights and lefts to the head. Rogava swung the momentum his way during round six and was the more effective fighter.

Sensing he was down on the scorecards, coupled with Rogava showing signs of wear, Flores initiated exchanges, outboxing and outlanding Rogava. It was unfortunate Flores chose to become more the aggressor during this late stage of the fight as he ran out of time and rounds.

The 31-year-old Rogava is a Ukraine national who grew up in Zugdidi, Georgia and now resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Marina Del Rey. In his previous fight on June 15, Rogava outboxed and defeated journeyman Joe Bolden by unanimous decision.

The win over Flores marked Rogava’s seventh fight of 2024. Rogava is co-trained by Joe Goossen and Jonathan Walley.

Rogava improves to 10-0, 7 knockouts. Flores, who resides in Rowland Heights, California, falls to 19-5-1, 17 KOs. In his previous fight on March 23, Flores knocked out journeyman Josue Vargas in the third round.

The 34-year-old Flores has lost four of his last six bouts, including defeats to Luis Ortiz and Joseph Parker.

In the co-feature, featherweight Paolo Barredo was successful in his pro debut, dropping Mychaquell Shields twice en route to a fourth-round knockout victory.

Barredo, an amateur standout who was the 2021 Junior Olympic champion, utilized his height, reach and power to overwhelm Shields. Late in round three, Barredo dropped Shields with a left hook to the head. Shields would beat the count, but was battered throughout the rest of the round.

About a minute into round four, Barredo trapped Shields in a corner, unleashing a combination that dropped Shields to the canvas. Shields again beat the count, but Barredo continued his offensive that would eventually prompt referee Ivan Guillermo to step in and stop the fight at 2:20.

Barredo celebrated his 18th birthday two days before the fight against Shields. He is trained by Henry Ramirez and is a senior at nearby Walnut High School.

The 35-year-old Shields, who resides in Alpine, California, falls to 2-6. He has now lost his last four fights.

In welterweight action, Ricardo Robledo improved to 10-0, 3 KOs, defeating Matt Gaver (3-10-1, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision. Scores were 60-54 (twice) and 59-55 for Robledo, who resides in Mission Hills neighborhood of Southern California.

Lightweight Michael Bracamontes of Santa Ana, California defeated Armenia’s Arsen Poghosyan (3-3-1, 2 KOs) by majority decision. One judge scored the fight 57-57, while the other two judges scored the bout 58-56 for Bracamontes, who improved to 10-2-1, 5 KOs.

Junior bantamweight Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu, who is originally from Mongolia and now lives and trains in Los Angeles, knocked out Richard Morales (1-8) of Westminster, Colorado at 2:30 of the opening bout.

The card was promoted by Azat Torosyan.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing