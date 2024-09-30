WBA Approves Lamont Roach To Pursue Gervonta Davis Clash In Lieu Of Mandatory Title Defense

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis finally has an opponent—or at least an available option.

Lamont Roach Jr. was granted special permission by the WBA to pursue a showdown versus Davis in lieu of an ordered 130-pound title consolidation bout.

As previously reported by The Ring, Roach (25-1-1, 10 knockouts) was summoned to next face interim titlist Albert Batyrgaziev earlier this summer. However, a one-time exception was granted to instead challenge Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) for the WBA lightweight strap.

“The WBA Championships Committee has granted special permission to super featherweight world champion Lamont Roach Jr. to move up in class to face Gervonta Davis,” the WBA stated in a ruling. “NoXcuse Boxing Promotions sent the formal request on September 13, which was received by the committee to be considered and consulted with the team of Albert Batyrgaziev, who is the mandatory 130 lbs. challenger.

“After the respective analysis and based on the internal rules of the organization, it was decided to grant the request to Roach under certain conditions.”

The notice stated a working date of Dec. 14 for the fight. The Ring has learned that the PBC on Prime Pay-Per-View event could also land on Dec. 21. A location was not specified, though the latter date would be targeted for Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The building’s main occupants, the NHL’s Washington Capitals, have a Dec. 14 home game.

Capital One Arena would be the perfect backdrop for the regional rivalry. Davis hails from Baltimore, while Roach is from the D.C. suburb of Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Las Vegas is also under consideration for the event. That setting could produce a scenario where interim WBC light heavyweight titlist David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) appears in the co-feature. Davis and Benavidez co-anchored the June 15 PBC on Prime PPV at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Another rumored slot has Carlos Adames (24-1, 18 KOs) defending his WBC middleweight title versus Kazakhstan’s Meiirim Nursultanov (20-0, 11 KOs).

Davis’ June 15 date saw the unbeaten southpaw knock out unbeaten Frank Martin in the eighth round. It was his first fight since his seventh-round knockout of Ryan Garcia, also unbeaten at the time of their April 2023 super fight.

Roach made the first defense of his title in an eighth-round stoppage of unbeaten Feargal McCrory (16-1, 8 KOs). The June 28 bout took place in Washington, D.C., Roach’s first fight in his home region in nearly seven years.

Prior to that came his first title win. Roach scored a dramatic 12th round knockdown to outpoint and unseat WBA 130-pound titlist Hector Luis Garcia (16-2, 10 KOs).

Overall, Roach has won six in a row. His lone defeat came in a Nov. 2019 decision to then-WBO junior lightweight beltholder Jamel Herring in Fresno, California.

The outcome of the Davis bout will dictate his obligation to next face Batyrgaziev (12-0, 8 KOs).

An upset win by Roach will be met with a five-day deadline whether to remain at 135 or drop back down to 130. A loss will put him on a strict 120-day deadline to defend versus Batyrgaziev.

Davis is The Ring’s No. 1 at lightweight and N0. 8 pound-for-pound. Roach is rated No. 4 at 130 by The Ring.

