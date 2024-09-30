Mylik Birdsong, Los Angeles-Based Boxer, Shot And Killed At 31

Mylik Roashun Birdsong - Photo by German Villaseñor

Mylik Birdsong, a welterweight prospect who recently won a regional title, was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Birdsong (15-1-1, 10 knockouts), a resident of Los Angeles, was 31. He was scheduled to fight Gor Yeritsyan on October 26 at the Commerce Casino in nearby Commerce in a compelling clash of once-beaten welterweights. The fight was to be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass.

Tom Loeffler, head of 360 Boxing Promotions and the promoter of the October 26 card, was saddened to hear of Birdsong’s passing.

“We were excited to announce the return of Gor Yeritsyan on our October 26 show at Commerce Casino,” Loeffler told The Ring late Sunday night. “He was to be in a great matchup against Mylik Birdsong. Unfortunately, we just received the tragic news that Mylik was killed. Our hearts, and prayers go out to his family and friends. We will definitely honor Mylik at our show with a (honorary) 10-count.”

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, in a statement to KTLA5, the shooting occurred at about 4:50 p.m. near the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles. Birdsong was standing next to a car, speaking to his girlfriend, who was seated inside, when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and opened fire at him. Birdsong was hit, ran towards a driveway of a home, where he was struck again by gunfire fired from two men who chased him.

Birdsong, who was struck a total of seven times in the torso. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation, including a motive, is ongoing.

Birdsong last fought on March 23 at Saint John Bosco High School in nearby Bellflower, defeating Jerry Bradford by unanimous decision. With the win, Bradford won the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) International welterweight title.

In his previous fight on November 11, Birdsong was knocked out by Jose Vargas Quintana in a clash of unbeaten prospects.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

