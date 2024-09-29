Floyd Schofield-Rene Tellez Giron To Headline Nov. 2 DAZN Show In Las Vegas

Lightweight up-and-comer Floyd Schofield. Photo / Golden Boy Promotions

Floyd Schofield Jr. will step up in class for his next fight as he attempts to make inroads in the lightweight division.

The unbeaten 22-year-old will face Mexico’s Rene Tellez Giron atop a Nov. 2 DAZN show. A venue was not revealed though The Ring has learned that it will land at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Schofield (17-0, 12 knockouts) will fight for just the second time in 2024, though solely at the mercy of others. ‘Kid Austin’ was due to face H20 Sylve on the planned July 29 Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Netflix event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. However, the show was delayed until Nov. 15 due to Tyson being hospitalized earlier this summer.

Sylve’s team handpicked another opponent for the date on a DAZN Pay-Per-View event in Tampa, Florida. It miserably backfired, as Lucas Bahdi (17-0, 15 KOs) delivered the leading contender for 2024 Knockout of the Year.

Because Sylve is promoted by Most Valuable Promotions, only his spot would have been secured for the new date. Schofield and Golden Boy Promotions thus moved on in efforts to advance the career of the Austin, Texas-based lightweight.

Giron (20-3, 13 KOs) is a proven spoiler with a dependable chin.

The 25-year-old from Queretaro, Mexico has won three straight since a heartbreaking majority decision defeat to Jose Matias Romero last June in Argentina. Among the current run was an eight-round, unanimous decision over George Acosta at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. Giron also dealt the first career defeat to former amateur standout Karlos Balderas.

The win over Balderas came six months after Giron dropped an eight-round decision to Michel Rivera in June 2019. Both boxers were unbeaten at the time. His lone other defeat came in Jan. 2022 versus a then-undefeated Giovani Cabrera.

Schofield last fought on March 16 in a fifth-round disqualification defeat over Esteuri Suero at this very venue. That bout was supposed to mark an elevation in competition, but Suero refused to fight within in the rules during their brief affair.

This opportunity will represent Schofield’s third headliner since he signed a co-promotional deal with Golden Boy in 2022. He topped a show last July in San Antonio originally budgeted for the thrice-canceled Eimantas Stanionis-Vergil Ortiz WBA welterweight title fight.

The Ring has learned that streaking super middleweight contender Bektemir ‘Bek The Bully’ Melikuziev (14-1, 10 KOs) will appear on the show. Plans call for the 2016 Olympic Silver medalist to land in a WBA title eliminator, depending on the secured opponent.

