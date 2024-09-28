Terri Harper Dethrones Rhiannon Dixon In Historic Title Win For UK Boxing

Terri Harper celebrates her historic title win over Rhiannon Dixon. Photo credit: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing.

Terri Harper ended her home skid in the best way possible.

An historic third divisional title was claimed by the Denaby Main-based boxer after a ten-round unanimous decision win over Rhiannon Dixon. Scores were 97-93, 97-93 and 96-94 for Harper in their DAZN main event Saturday at Park Community Arena in Sheffield, England.

“For me, this was the best performance of my career,” Harper said after the win.

Harper became the first British woman to win titles in three weight divisions. She previously held titles at 130 and 154 pounds.

A return to lightweight came after Harper (15-2-2, 6 knockouts) came up well short in a bid to win a welterweight title in her last outing. A fourth-round stoppage to then-WBO 147-pound titlist Sandy Ryan (7-2-1, 3 KOs) in March left Harper with a two-fight winless streak. She was also held to a draw versus Cecilia Braekhus in her WBA 154-pound title defense last October.

Both fights took place in Sheffield. Her previous appearance at home was a fourth-round knockout to Alycia Baumgardner to end her WBC 130-pound title reign.

Saturday’s clash versus Dixon (9-1, 1 KO) saw Harper far more comfortable at lightweight than was the case at 147 and 154. Action was tough to come by early but it only made Harper’s select right hands stand out that much more.

Dixon struggled with Harper’s smothering when the two were at close quarters. The unbeaten lightweight could not get off her punches during those moments and quickly found herself down on the cards.

A dramatic momentum shift came early in the sixth. Harper connected with a right hand but it came just as Dixon slammed home a right hook. The shot caused Harper’s back leg to buckle and Dixon’s corner to erupt with enthusiasm in hopes to capitalize. Dixon couldn’t catch lightning in a bottle, however.

Harper opened the seventh with a straight right hand down the middle. It set the tone for the balance of the fight as Dixon’s success only came in moderation. She managed to narrow the gap on one scorecard down the stretch but saw her reign end inside of six months.

Dixon won the vacant WBO lightweight title in an April 13 decision win over Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in Manchester. She became the first trained titleholder under former WBA lightweight titlist Anthony Crolla, a Manchester icon in his heyday.

Still, Dixon described the performance as a letdown and vowed to do better versus Harper. She never came close to making good on that promise.

Meanwhile, Harper has resurrected her career after being written off at age 27.

The win was her first since she outpointed Ivana Habazin to win the WBA 154-pound title last May 27 in Manchester. She had to wait for weeks to land this fight, which was rescheduled three separate times due to postponements on shows to which it was previously attached. This card alone saw two previously scheduled headliners fall through.

A command decision was made to have the fight top its own bill rather than remain at the mercy of others.

“I’m so glad we kept this show along,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “These girls have been training for so long. We made the decision to keep the event and she made history. Now she sits on the brink of some massive fights. There’s some big names out there in [and around] this decision.”

Harper joins Matchroom-promoted Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) and Beatriz Ferreira (5-0, 2 KOs) on the lightweight title stage.

Ireland’s Taylor is not expected to return to the 135-pound division. She holds THE RING/undisputed championship at 140, which she defends versus RING featherweight champion Amanda Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs) in their Nov. 15 rematch in Arlington, Texas. However, the WBC and WB permitted her to hold their belts at both weights, despite it violating their rules.

Taylor vacated the WBO and IBF 135-pound titles after her 140-pound championship win over Chantelle Cameron last November.

Ferreira claimed the IBF chip in an April 27 points win over Yanina del Carmen Lescano in Liverpool. The fight was her last before a second Olympic tour, where she won a Bronze in Paris to go with her Silver medal from Tokyo.

Caroline Dubois (10-0, 5 KOs ) holds the interim WBC title. Jessica Camara (14-4, 3 KOs) is the leading candidate to compete for the WBA lightweight belt once it becomes available.

Now armed with a belt at a weight more befitting her frame, Harper is prepared for any and all comers.

“It’s so good to be back in this situation,” exclaimed Harper.

