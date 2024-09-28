Quinton Randall vs. Janelson Bocachica headlines Red Owl Boxing card on October 4

Quinton Randall (left) lands a jab on Jan Carlo Rivera

A welterweight crossroads showdown will headline the next installment of Red Owl Boxing’s Boxfest series as Quinton Randall meets Janelson Bocachica in a ten round bout at the Red Owl Boxing Arena in Houston, Tex.

Randall (14-2-1, 3 knockouts) of Houston is seeking to rebuild his standing in the sport after back to back losses to Brian Norman Jr. and Gor Yeritsyan in the past year, while Bocachica (17-2-1, 11 KOs) of Detroit looks to earn his first win in over three years after a draw, two decision losses and a no contest in his last four bouts.

The rest of the card includes an eight round super middleweight bout between Marquis Moore (11-1, 7 KOs) and Tipton Walker (9-0-1, 6 KOs), plus Giovanni Marquez (10-0, 5 KOs) against Thomas Guillemette (8-2, 4 KOs) in a six-round junior welterweight fight, Dayan Depestre (4-0-1, 3 KOs) against Corey Caad (8-6, 3 KOs) in a six round junior welterweight bout, and the pro debut of 17-year-old Kumar Prescod against Skyler Mauller (0-1) in a four round heavyweight bout.

The card will air live on DAZN beginning at 9 p.m. EST.