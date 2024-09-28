Charlie Edwards Dethrones Thomas Essomba, Claims European Bantamweight Title

Photo credit: Wasserman Boxing

Blood is thicker than water.

Charlie Edwards unseated European bantamweight titlist Thomas Essomba via 12-round unanimous decision. Scores were 118-111, 117-111 and 116-112 for the former WBC flyweight titlist in their Channel 5 main event Friday at York Hall in Bethnal Green, England.

Essomba is managed by Sunny Edwards, Charlie’s younger brother.

Any family bond was cast aside on Friday, as the elder Edwards bit down to preserve the win. Essomba, who represented Cameroon at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics before seeking asylum in the U.K., started well. He used his pressure to swarm Edwards in the opening round.

Edwards, 31, found his rhythm and found a home for his powerful right hand. Over the next few rounds he found a real foothold in the fight.

Essomba upped the pace just as the fight threatened to get away from him. He had more success in the middle rounds, forcing Edwards to exchange.

However, once Edwards was able to slow the pace and use his superior footwork, he again controlled the action. Essomba, 36, wasn’t going to go lightly and charged back landing an eye-catching right hand that snapped Edwards head back.

After 10-rounds respected commentator Barry Jones’ scorecard had the fight even.

Edwards (20-1, 7 knockouts) outworked Essomba (13-9-1, 4 KOs) in the championship rounds to seal the win.

Not one to stand on ceremony, Edwards and promoter, Kalle Sauerland, of Wasserman Boxing, spoke of the victory and what could be on the horizon.

“I’m a real champion, that’s why I wanted to dethrone the champion to be European champion,” said Edwards. “And now that puts me in a very good position, I’ve got options everywhere. All the world titles are over in Japan.

“I’m ranked high, I’ll probably get pushed up now I’m European champion. Mr. Honda, I’d like to come out there and take a belt from one of your champions.”

However, he was wearing a t-shirt calling out a fellow British fighter.

“[Paul Butler] a two-time former world champion, old gym mate, [former trainer] Joe Gallagher, I had personal issues with him – I’m coming,” he said. “This was a personal fight with my brother and now it’s going to be another personal fight for me, [Gallagher] tried to steal this fight from me and put Paul Butler in the mandatory [position] and push the mandatory before Thomas could do his voluntary. Guess what Joe? You’re my mandatory and I’m coming for you.”

While Sauerland believes a fight with Butler fight can be made, he seemed more intent on going on to world honors.

“Tonight he won the European title [and is] back on the way to the world title, that’s where he belongs – such an elite fighter,” said Sauerland. “Those big titles are in Japan, I’ve done big shows with Mr. Honda over there before. It’s an open line, first call Monday will be to Mr. Honda but Charlie has an agenda, he’s wearing the t-shirt so we’ll but tonight we’re going to enjoy tonight. European title in the bank, world title next.”

An all-British showdown with Paul Butler would position the winner to fight for another world title.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on