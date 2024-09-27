Rhiannon Dixon, Terri Harper Make Weight Ahead of WBO Title Fight In Sheffield

Rhiannon Dixon and Terri Harper Final Press Conference ahead of their WBO Lightweight title fight on Saturday night. Photo credit: Dave Thompson, Matchroom Boxing

The fourth time’s a charm for Rhiannon Dixon and Terri Harper.

The ten-round WBO lightweight title fight is finally set after three previous postponements. Both fighters made weight for their DAZN main event Saturday at Park Community Arena in Sheffield, England.

Dixon (10-0, 1 KO) weighed 134.6 pounds ahead of her first defense of the WBO lightweight strap.

Harper (14-2-2, 6 KOs), from nearby Denaby Main, was 134.4 pounds in her bid to become a three-division titlist. The weight was her lightest since March 2022, prior to her three-two-division leap to junior middleweight.

Dixon won the vacant title in a ten-round decision over Argentina’s Karen Carabajal on April 13 in Manchester. The bout marked the toughest test to date for the 29-year-old southpaw from Warrington.

Harper previously held titles at 130 and 154 pounds. The 27-year-old is on a two-fight winless streak, however. She was held to a draw versus former pound-for-pound queen Cecilia Braekhus last Oct. 7 at Utilita Arena in Sheffield. The bout marked her final fight as the WBA junior middleweight title claimant.

The same venue saw Harper suffer a fourth-round stoppage defeat to reigning WBO welterweight titlist Sandy Ryan (7-1-1, 3 KOs).

Also on the show, Galal Yafai (7-0, 5 KOs) risks a fall date with Sunny Edwards with a stay-busy affair. The 2020 Olympic Gold medalist hopes to avoid it becoming a trap fight as he faces Mexico’s Sergio Orozco (9-8, 7 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round flyweight contest.

Yafai tipped the scales at 114.3 pounds. Orozco arrived at 113 ½ pounds.

With a win, Yafai will go on to face Edwards, the former IBF flyweight titlist, on Nov. 30 in Birmingham.

DAZN main undercard, Saturday, 7:00 p.m. GMT/2:00 p.m. ET

Peter McGrail (9-1, 5 KOs), Liverpool, Merseyside, 121 ½ pounds

Brad Foster (15-3-2, 5 KOs), Lichfield, England, 121 ½ pounds

10 rounds, junior featherweight

George Liddard (8-0, 4 KOs), Billericay, Essex, 160.3 pounds

George Davey (9-1-1, 2 KOs), York, Yorkshire, 158 ½ pounds

8 rounds, middleweight

Giorgio Visioli (4-0, 3 KOs), Guildford, Surrey, 133.1 pounds

Diego Lagos (11-4. 5 KOs), Bogota, Colombia, 130 ½ pounds

6 rounds, junior lightweight

