Terri Harper found the right division and hopes to prove it against Rhiannon Dixon

Terri Harper speaks at the final press conference ahead of her WBO lightweight title fight against Rhiannon Dixon - Photo by Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing 26 September 2024 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Terri Harper .

After being an outstanding junior lightweight titlist early in her career, Terri Harper took the extreme decision to make a jump up as high as four divisions above, in search of the right division for her tall physique.

But after a 2-1-1 record including a loss and a draw in two title bouts, Harper reversed course and returned to the region below 135 pounds where she had spent the earlier part of her career, and is now getting ready to face Rhiannon Dixon (10-0, 1 KO), for her WBO lightweight title on Saturday at at Sheffield’s Canon Medical Arena.

“The body is feeling the best it’s ever felt. I feel like a new person. It’s nice not to be carrying around all of that extra muscle and that extra weight,” said Harper (14-2-2, 6 KOs), currently rated at No. 1 at junior middleweight by The Ring due to her prolonged stay at that weight during her last couple of years as a pro. “I just feel like I’ve found this free speed. In training it’s easier to train. I think for the first time I’ve actually enjoyed the weight cut. Pardon the pun but it has made me hungrier for the win on Saturday night.”

It was in Harper’s previous fight (a welterweight title bout against Sandy Ryan) that she realized that she had bitten on more than what she could chew, at least in terms of sheer weight and size.

“In the first round (against Ryan), I went out and threw everything I had at her. After the first round, that’s when I really felt Sandy’s presence; the extra weight, the strength, just everything. I couldn’t match it. I remember (trainer) Andrew (Bullcroft) saying to me after the third round, ‘Terri if you’re not giving me anything in the next round, I’m stopping the fight’ and that’s what he did.”

Even though she knows her foe has not had the same exposure to big punchers and skilled boxers that she had, Harper (who has faced the likes of Natasha Jonas, Cecilia Braekhus, Ivana Habazin, Hannah Rankin and other former champs) is not taking any chances with her outspoken and flashy opponent.

“I’m a big fan of Rhiannon. She’s very fast and her boxing style is really nice, but I have to look at what I’m good at. This is the first time Rhiannon’s stepped up. I feel like her fighting me is her first true challenge. It’s a great fight for both of us.

In all her humility, Harper know deep inside that she’s the slight favorite in this contest, and she is already looking forward to whatever is coming next.

“I just want a good win to celebrate with my team and my close ones around me so that I cement myself back into these weight divisions. I feel like I’ve got all the experience at this point in my career to go out there and put on a dominant performance. It’ll be the first time in a long time that I’ll go into the ring without disadvantages in weight. I feel like this fight is perfect for me.”

“I know a lot of fighters are awkward being in with southpaws, but I enjoy it. I’ve always found it comfortable being in the ring with them. I’ve been with my old amateur coach (Paul Durose) for the full camp and working on little shots that we can get off.

A press release by Mathroom was used in this article.