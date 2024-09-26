Fight Night Program – Week of September 26-October 2

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, September 27 – Madison Square Garden Theater, New York

Sandy Ryan vs. Mikaela Mayer – welterweight – 10 rounds

There’s no love lost between these two. They already set things up nicely in a fiery press conference, and they vow to bring that heat into the ring as well. In a weekend ruled by women’s boxing, this one could be the fight we’ll remember the most in December when we decide our annual awards. They have plenty of talent and power to go with their mutual contempt, and that’s always a fun recipe. Blink not.

Also on this card:

Xander Zayas vs. Damian Sosa – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Bruce Carrington vs. Sulaiman Segawa – featherweight – 10 rounds

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Khalil El Harraz – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Rohan Polanco vs. Marcelino Lopez – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Kendo Castaneda – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Delante Johnson vs. Yomar Alamo – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Floyd Diaz vs. Mario Hernandez – bantamweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Friday, September 27 – Lux Studios, Atlanta, Ga.

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Delfine Persoon – women’s junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Baumgardner has been under intense scrutiny after yielding mixed results in a couple of anti-doping tests following her last win. She picked a helluva foe to clear her name against. Persoon is a murderous puncher and a somewhat dirty fighter who won’t be afraid of roughing things up against the reigning Ring champion. It won’t be pretty, but that’s the way we all like it, ain’t it?

Also on this card:

Rosalinda Rodriguez vs. Amy Naert – women’s bantamweight – 8 rounds

Agustina Solange Vazquez vs. Sabrina Persona – women’s strawweight – 6 rounds

Nicole Schaefer vs. Mariya Agapova – women’s junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Natalie Dove vs. Laddy Mejia – women’s junior bantamweight – 4 rounds

Issabel Vasquez vs. Crystal Van Wyk – women’s junior bantamweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: BrinxTV

Friday, September 27 – Park Community Arena, Sheffield, England

Shakiel Thompson vs. River Wilson-Bent – middleweight – 10 rounds

Tysie Gallagher vs. Tori-Ellis Willetts – women’s junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Reece Mould vs. Ryan Walsh – lightweight – 10 rounds

Hughie Fury vs. Christian Thun – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Maxi Hughes vs. Efstathios Antonas – lightweight – 6 rounds

Jack Bateson vs. Rakesh Lohchab – featherweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, September 27 – York Hall, London

Thomas Essomba vs. Charlie Edwards – bantamweight – 12 rounds

Germaine Brown vs. Grant Dennis – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Tom Welland vs. Darwing Martinez – featherweight – 4 rounds

Jesse Brandon vs. Miguel Angel Nunez – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Friday, September 27 – Resorts Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, N.J.

Branden Pizarro vs. Wesley Ferrer – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Julian Rodriguez vs. Quashawn Toler – welterweight – 8 rounds

Romuel Cruz vs. Jason Sanchez – junior featherweight – 6 rounds

Jan Carlos Rivera vs. Carlos Jimenez Vazquez – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, September 28 – Park Community Arena, Sheffield, England

Rhiannon Dixon vs. Terri Harper – women’s lightweight – 10 rounds

Peter McGrail vs. Brad Foster – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

George Liddard vs. George Davey – middleweight – 8 rounds

Jimmy Sains vs. Omir Rodriguez – middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, September 28 – MHP Arena, Ludwigsburg, Germany

Ardian Krasniqi vs. Sauk Ivan Male – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Eris Bajra vs. Raul Ugueto – welterweight – 10 rounds

Altin Zogaj vs. Joseph Maigwisya – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Tyron Zeuge vs. Sladan Janjanin – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, September 28 – 2300 Arena, Philadelphia

LeAnna Cruz vs. Mailys Gangloff – women’s junior bantamweight – 8 rounds

Haven Brady vs. Nicolas Polanco – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Jeremy Cuevas vs. Jose Marruffo – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Daiyann Butt vs. Travis Castellon – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, September 28 – Pacific Palms Resort, City of Industry, Calif.

Tsotne Rogava vs. Alexander Flores – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Ricardo Sonny Robledo vs. Matt Gaver – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Michael Bracamontes vs. Arsen Poghosyan – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Paolo Barredo vs. Mychaquell Shields – featherweight – 4 rounds

