Fight Night Program – Week of September 26-October 2
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Friday, September 27 – Madison Square Garden Theater, New York
Sandy Ryan vs. Mikaela Mayer – welterweight – 10 rounds
There’s no love lost between these two. They already set things up nicely in a fiery press conference, and they vow to bring that heat into the ring as well. In a weekend ruled by women’s boxing, this one could be the fight we’ll remember the most in December when we decide our annual awards. They have plenty of talent and power to go with their mutual contempt, and that’s always a fun recipe. Blink not.
Also on this card:
Xander Zayas vs. Damian Sosa – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Bruce Carrington vs. Sulaiman Segawa – featherweight – 10 rounds
Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Khalil El Harraz – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Rohan Polanco vs. Marcelino Lopez – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Elvis Rodriguez vs. Kendo Castaneda – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Delante Johnson vs. Yomar Alamo – junior welterweight – 8 rounds
Floyd Diaz vs. Mario Hernandez – bantamweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
Friday, September 27 – Lux Studios, Atlanta, Ga.
Alycia Baumgardner vs. Delfine Persoon – women’s junior lightweight – 10 rounds
Baumgardner has been under intense scrutiny after yielding mixed results in a couple of anti-doping tests following her last win. She picked a helluva foe to clear her name against. Persoon is a murderous puncher and a somewhat dirty fighter who won’t be afraid of roughing things up against the reigning Ring champion. It won’t be pretty, but that’s the way we all like it, ain’t it?
Also on this card:
Rosalinda Rodriguez vs. Amy Naert – women’s bantamweight – 8 rounds
Agustina Solange Vazquez vs. Sabrina Persona – women’s strawweight – 6 rounds
Nicole Schaefer vs. Mariya Agapova – women’s junior lightweight – 6 rounds
Natalie Dove vs. Laddy Mejia – women’s junior bantamweight – 4 rounds
Issabel Vasquez vs. Crystal Van Wyk – women’s junior bantamweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: BrinxTV
Friday, September 27 – Park Community Arena, Sheffield, England
Shakiel Thompson vs. River Wilson-Bent – middleweight – 10 rounds
Tysie Gallagher vs. Tori-Ellis Willetts – women’s junior featherweight – 10 rounds
Reece Mould vs. Ryan Walsh – lightweight – 10 rounds
Hughie Fury vs. Christian Thun – heavyweight – 8 rounds
Maxi Hughes vs. Efstathios Antonas – lightweight – 6 rounds
Jack Bateson vs. Rakesh Lohchab – featherweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Friday, September 27 – York Hall, London
Thomas Essomba vs. Charlie Edwards – bantamweight – 12 rounds
Germaine Brown vs. Grant Dennis – super middleweight – 8 rounds
Tom Welland vs. Darwing Martinez – featherweight – 4 rounds
Jesse Brandon vs. Miguel Angel Nunez – junior welterweight – 6 rounds
Friday, September 27 – Resorts Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City, N.J.
Branden Pizarro vs. Wesley Ferrer – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Julian Rodriguez vs. Quashawn Toler – welterweight – 8 rounds
Romuel Cruz vs. Jason Sanchez – junior featherweight – 6 rounds
Jan Carlos Rivera vs. Carlos Jimenez Vazquez – junior welterweight – 6 rounds
Saturday, September 28 – Park Community Arena, Sheffield, England
Rhiannon Dixon vs. Terri Harper – women’s lightweight – 10 rounds
Peter McGrail vs. Brad Foster – junior featherweight – 10 rounds
George Liddard vs. George Davey – middleweight – 8 rounds
Jimmy Sains vs. Omir Rodriguez – middleweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, September 28 – MHP Arena, Ludwigsburg, Germany
Ardian Krasniqi vs. Sauk Ivan Male – light heavyweight – 10 rounds
Eris Bajra vs. Raul Ugueto – welterweight – 10 rounds
Altin Zogaj vs. Joseph Maigwisya – light heavyweight – 10 rounds
Tyron Zeuge vs. Sladan Janjanin – light heavyweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, September 28 – 2300 Arena, Philadelphia
LeAnna Cruz vs. Mailys Gangloff – women’s junior bantamweight – 8 rounds
Haven Brady vs. Nicolas Polanco – junior lightweight – 8 rounds
Jeremy Cuevas vs. Jose Marruffo – junior welterweight – 6 rounds
Daiyann Butt vs. Travis Castellon – junior welterweight – 6 rounds
Saturday, September 28 – Pacific Palms Resort, City of Industry, Calif.
Tsotne Rogava vs. Alexander Flores – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Ricardo Sonny Robledo vs. Matt Gaver – junior welterweight – 6 rounds
Michael Bracamontes vs. Arsen Poghosyan – junior lightweight – 6 rounds
Paolo Barredo vs. Mychaquell Shields – featherweight – 4 rounds
