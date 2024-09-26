Weigh-in Alert: Sandy Ryan-Mikaela Mayer and undercard ready for battle in New York

Sandy Ryan (left) and Mikaela Mayer (right) face off ahead of their welterweight title clash - Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Great Britain’s Sandy Ryan (7-1-1, 3 KOs) will attempt to defend her WBO welterweight belt against Mikaela Mayer (19-2, 5 KOs) this Friday, Sept. 27, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

In the 10-round junior middleweight co-feature, Puerto Rican sensation Xander Zayas (19-0, 12 KOs) will face Mexican contender Damian Sosa (25-2, 12 KOs).

Brooklyn-born featherweight Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (12-0, 8 KOs) will open the ESPN-televised tripleheader in a 10-round tilt against Sulaiman Segawa (17-4-1, 6 KOs).

Ryan-Mayer, Zayas-Sosa, and Carrington-Segawa will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

The ESPN+-streamed undercard begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT and includes the MSG debut of Vito Mielnicki Jr. (19-1, 12 KOs), who will fight Italy’s Khalil El Harraz (16-5-1, 2 KOs) in a 10-round junior middleweight battle.

• Sandy Ryan 146.6 lbs. vs. Mikaela Mayer 146.8 lbs

(Ryan’s WBO Welterweight World Title – 10 Rounds)

• Xander Zayas 153.4 lbs vs. Damian Sosa 153.6 lbs

(Junior Middleweight — 10 Rounds)

• Bruce Carrington 125.8 lbs vs. Sulaiman Segawa 123.8 lbs

(Featherweight — 10 Rounds)

• Vito Mielnicki Jr. 153.8 lbs vs. Khalil El Harraz 152.4 lbs

(Junior Middleweight — 10 Rounds)

• Floyd Diaz 117.8 lbs vs. Mario Hernandez 117.2 lbs

(Bantamweight— 8 Rounds)

• Elvis Rodriguez 142.8 lbs vs. Kendo Castañeda 142 lbs

(Junior Welterweight — 10 Rounds)

• Tiger Johnson 140.8 lbs vs. Yomar Alamo 140.2 lbs

(Junior Welterweight — 8 Rounds)

• Rohan Polanco 143.4 lbs vs. Marcelino Lopez 143 lbs

(Welterweight — 10 Rounds)

