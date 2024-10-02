The Ring Ratings Reviewed 2024: Middleweight

Denzel Bentley (L) and Janibek Alimkhanuly (R) exchange punches during their WBO middleweight title bout at The Palms in Las Vegas. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

The Ring first introduced its divisional ratings in 1925. Almost a century later, it’s no exaggeration to claim that these independent rankings are the most respected and talked-about in world boxing.

The Ring Ratings Panel is made up of a dozen experts from around the world. Opinions are shared, debate takes place, and the final decision on who should be ranked where is decided democratically every week. It sounds easy, but this can be an arduous and time-consuming process.

I will be going through each division in reverse order and work my way up from strawweight to heavyweight and look at each rated fighter’s respective achievements. I will then gaze into my crystal ball to see what may lay ahead.

Next up is middleweight (160 pounds), which is one of boxing’s weakest divisions in boxing and in dire need of a facelift.

As always, please enjoy the debate and respect other people’s opinions.

No. 1 – ZHANIBEK ALIMKHANULY

RECORD: 15-0 (10 KOs)

THE PAST: Alimkhanuly won gold at the 2013 World Championships before representing Kazakhstan at the 2016 Olympics, where he lost at the quarterfinal stage. As a professional, he moved quickly and scored impressive wins over Rob Brant (RTD 8) and Hassan N’dam (TKO 8). Alimkhanuly took apart Danny Dignum (KO 2) to win the vacant WBO interim title. When Demetrius Andrade didn’t return to middleweight, Alimkhanuly was upgraded to full champion. The 31-year-old southpaw looked average against Denzel Bentley (UD 12) but then returned to impressive form knocking out Steven Butler (KO 2). He stopped Vincenzo Gualtieri (TKO 6) to add the IBF title in a unification last October.

THE FUTURE: He had been due to defend his titles in July against Andrei Mikhailovich but had to pull out after fainting trying to make weight. The fight went to purse bids which was won by Mikhailovich’s team, and now Alimkhanuly will have to go to Sydney, Australia to put his IBF title on the line on October 4.

No. 2 – HAMZAH SHEERAZ

RECORD: 21-0 (17 KOs)

THE PAST: Sheeraz turner professional at 18 and served his apprenticeship at home in the U.K. before seeking out Rocky Funez to work with at the Ten Goose gym in Los Angeles. It is no coincidence that he has evolved into a much more complete fighter since struggling with Bradley Skeete. when he had to come on late and get a ninth-round stoppage. The tall boxer-puncher picked up a trio of early wins over River Wilson-Bent (TKO 2), Dymtro Mytrofanov (TKO 2) and former world title challenger Liam Williams (TKO 1). However, it was a stoppage over fellow unbeaten Austin Williams (TKO 11) in June and demolition of usually durable Tyler Denny (TKO 2) for the European title that caught the eye.

THE FUTURE: Could face Denzel Bentley later this year for the WBO Interim title.

No. 3 – CARLOS ADAMES

RECORD: 24-1 (18 KOs)

THE PAST: Adames was first noticed at junior middleweight, where he beat Frank Galarza (TKO 4) and Patrick Day (UD 10). Adames was upset by Patrick Teixeira (UD 12) when he bid to win the vacant WBO interim title. After returning to action, he won two fights before scoring a career-best win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko (UD 10). The powerful Dominican Republic fighter became WBC interim titleholder (not recognized by The Ring) when he knocked out Juan Macias Montiel (KO 3) and retained his title stopping former unified junior middleweight titlist Julian Williams (TKO 9). The 30-year-old was made up to full champion and defended his title against Terrell Gausha (UD 12).

THE FUTURE: Could defend his title against dangerous Meiirim Nursultanov next.

No. 4 – ERISLANDY LARA

RECORD: 31-3-3 (19 KOs)

THE PAST: The Cuban amateur standout would have been a favorite to win Olympic gold in 2008, but defected before that. Went on to be a cornerstone of the junior middleweight division, defeating Austin Trout (UD 12), Vanes Martirosyan (UD 12) and Terrell Gausha (UD 12). He has never been beaten convincingly. Lara gave Paul Williams (L MD 12), Canelo Alvarez (L SD 12) and Jarrett Hurd (L SD 12) all they could handle in narrow points defeats. The 41-year-old southpaw moved up to middleweight and has won four fights, picking up the WBA title, and most recently beat a shell of former two-division titlist Danny Garcia (RTD 9).

THE FUTURE: Only recently fought so won’t be fighting for the rest of the year.

No. 5 – CHRIS EUBANK JR.

RECORD: 33-3 (24 KOs)

THE PAST: Eubank learned on the job as a pro before narrowly dropping a decision to the much more experienced Billy Joe Saunders (UD 12). Stepped up to 168 pounds and bested Arthur Abraham (UD 12) and Avni Yildirim (KO 3) before dropping a decision to George Groves (UD 12) in the World Boxing Super Series tournament. Bounced back with a win over James DeGale (UD 12) and has since dropped back down to 160 pounds. The 35-year-old floored Liam Williams four times en route to a wide 12-round unanimous decision and was shockingly stopped by Liam Smith (TKO 4) but has returned with a comprehensive win (TKO 10) in their rematch.

THE FUTURE: He will face former world title challenger Kamil Szeremeta in Riyadh on October 12.

No. 6 – MEIIRIM NURSULTANOV

RECORD: 20-0 (11 KOs)

THE PAST: Nursultanov was a talented amateur before embarking on a pro career in America in 2016. The 31-year-old boxer puncher has since fought around the globe and owns wins over Andrey Sirotkin (RTD 5), former world title challenger Marcelo Coceres (UD 10), took the unbeaten record of Kazuto Takesako (TKO 8) and beat Julio Alamos (UD 12)

THE FUTURE: In talks to face WBC titlist Adames.

No. 7 – ETINOSA OLIHA

RECORD: 21-0 (9 KOs)

THE PAST: Oliha won his first 16 fights in his native Italy before impressing during a sparring session with William Scull and was snapped up by Agon. He is now fighting for the German promoter. Since then, the 26-year-old has beaten unbeaten pair Julio Alamos (UD 12) and Faton Vukshinaj (UD 12) and recently stopped Alexander Pavlov (TKO 3) in an IBF eliminator.

THE FUTURE: Oliha is fresh off the Pavlov win and will be keeping an eye on the IBF title situation on Friday.

No. 8 – KYRONE DAVIS

RECORD: 19-3-1 (6 KOs)

THE PAST: The Delaware native has been a professional for a decade. He won his first 10 fights before losing to fellow unbeaten Junior Castillo (UD 8). Four fights later he lost to Patrick Day (UD 10) at junior middleweight. He was offered a fight at super middleweight against Anthony Dirrell and held the former titleholder to a surprise draw. This result led to a fight with David Benavidez (L TKO 7). That defeat prompted him to drop back to middleweight where he has won three fights, including an upset win over Elijah Garcia (SD 10).

THE FUTURE: He’ll be hoping to parlay the Garcia win into something more significant.

No. 9 – TROY ISLEY

RECORD: 13-0 (5 KOs)

THE PAST: Isley was a standout amateur, who represented the US at the World Championships in 2017, where he won bronze, and at the 2020 (delayed to 2021) Olympics, where he reached the Round of 16. He turned professional in early 2021 and moved through the ranks. The 26-year-old holds notable wins over rugged spoiler Vladimir Hernandez (UD 8) and, most recently, against fellow prospect Javier Martinez (UD 10).

THE FUTURE: Isley will face once-beaten Tyler Howard in Norfolk, Virginia on November 8.

No. 10 – SHANE MOSLEY JR.

RECORD: 22-4 (12 KOs)

THE PAST: Mosley followed his legendary namesake father into boxing and though he’s suffered some loses – Brandon Adams (UD 10) and Jason Quigley (MD 10) – along the way, he has continued to learn and improve and is on a five fight win streak, which includes wins over wily veteran Gabe Rosado (MD 10), once-beaten D’Metrius Ballard (KO 7) and, most recently, faded former titlist Daniel Jacobs (UD 10).

THE FUTURE: He’s made his target clear on social media recently.

I’m number one in the WBA!

I want Lara next!!! — Shane Mosley Jr. (@1ShaneMosleyJr) September 15, 2024

On the Cusp: Fiodor Czerkaszyn, Yoeneli Hernandez, Anauel Ngamissengue, Patrice Volny and Austin Williams

