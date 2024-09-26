Robert Garcia prospect Albert Gonzalez knocks out Edgar de la Cruz in Mexico

Albert Gonzalez after his second-round knockout of Alexis Molina on December 16, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Albert Gonzalez could become one of the best fighters to come out of the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy.

That says a lot, considering the amount of talent that Garcia has trained throughout the years.

Gonzalez, a featherweight prospect, remained unbeaten this past Saturday night, knocking out Edgar de la Cruz Gonzalez at the Sala Urbana in Naucalpan, Mexico.

The 22-year-old, who resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Perris, improved to 11-0, 7 knockouts.

Garcia, who began training Gonzalez after his third fight as a pro, has been impressed with Gonzalez’s development over the last several months. Garcia is confident he will be a top contender at the 126-pound division.

“Albert is one of the best fighters in my gym,” Garcia told The Ring early Wednesday. “This (past Saturday) was his first eight-rounder, but we plan on moving (him) to 10 rounds soon. Albert will be among the 126-pounders soon.”

Against de la Cruz Gonzalez, Albert Gonzalez dominated the action from the opening bell. Gonzalez dropped de la Cruz Gonzalez with a combination in round three, resulting in him being counted out.

Saturday’s win comes six weeks after Gonzalez stopped Damian Alcala, also in the third round. On July 13, Gonzalez stopped once-beaten Conrado Martinez in round six.

A few days after the win over Alcala, Gonzalez signed a long-term promotional deal with Top Rank. Garcia acknowledged Gonzalez is in good hands with Top Rank, which is considered the best promotional company at guiding young prospects to a world title shot.

“This kid has a great future,” Garcia told The Ring back in August. “Top Rank is great at developing fighters and I think they will get ‘Chop Chop’ to become (a) world champion. (I am) very excited for his future with Top Rank.”

De la Cruz Gonzalez, who resides in San Cristobal Huichochitlan, Mexico, falls to 9-5, 4 KOs.

