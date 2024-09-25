Juanmita Lopez, son of former Puerto Rican titlist, inks promotional deal with Top Rank

Puerto Rican amateur standout Juanmita López De Jesús, a 2024 Olympian, has signed a long-term professional contract with Top Rank and will make his pro debut as a junior bantamweight in early 2025.

The 18-year-old Juanmita is the son of former two-division world champion Juan Manuel “Juanma” Lopez, an explosive puncher who fought under the Top Rank banner in the 2000s and early 2010s.

“Juan Manuel Lopez is one of Puerto Rico’s great champions, and it brings me great pleasure to welcome Juanmita to the Top Rank family,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum. “Juanmita is an exceptional talent, someone we feel will excel in the ring and, like his father, bring many championships to the great fighting nation of Puerto Rico.”

Juanmita said, “I thank God and Top Rank for the incredible opportunity to walk this path alongside them, following in my father’s footsteps. This marks the beginning of something truly extraordinary. Thank you, Puerto Rico, for your unwavering support. I am thrilled to embark on this journey filled with passion and dedication. I am ready to give it my all to achieve greatness and create my own story.”

Juanmita and his father made history as the first Olympic father-son duo in Puerto Rican boxing. A native of Caguas, Juanmita had a decorated amateur run as a teenager, reaching the semifinals of the IBA Youth World Championships in 2022 and winning a Puerto Rican National Championship the following year. Twenty years after his father fought at the 2004 Athens Olympics, Juanmita entered the Paris Games as one of the youngest boxers. He had a difficult draw in the flyweight bracket and fell by decision in his opening match to eventual gold medalist Hasanboy Dusmatov.

A press release by Top Rank was used in this article.