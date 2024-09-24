Melvin Jerusalem wants unification with Niyomtrong, but Shigeoka rematch may be in cards

Melvin Jerusalem (R) lands a right hand on Luis Castillo. Photo by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions

Melvin Jerusalem may have successfully hurdled his first challenger as WBC strawweight champion, but the challenge of finding him meaningful fights is still ongoing.

The 30-year-old Jerusalem (23-3, 12 knockouts) defeated mandatory challenger Luis Castillo by unanimous decision on Sunday in Mandaluyong City, Philippines, dropping the previously unbeaten Castillo in the opening round before winning all twelve rounds on two of the judges’ scorecards.

Clearing his mandatory obligation means Jerusalem now is free to make an optional defense. If it was up to him, Jerusalem says he would like to unify against WBA titleholder Thammanoon Niyomtrong of Thailand.

Niyomtrong (25-0, 9 KOs) is the longest reigning titleholder in the sport, having held a version of the belt since 2016. The 34-year-old traveled to Australia to defend the belt earlier this month, defeating Alex Winwood by majority decision.

“I want to fight the WBA champion [Niyomtrong],” said Jerusalem of Manolo Fortich in Bukidnon, Philippines.

“He is still good. He is strong but my dream is to fight him because I want to fight unification fights. I will prepare for that.”

Promoter Jim Claude Manangquil of Sanman Promotions says that, while that fight would be one they’d like to make for Jerusalem’s legacy, the problem is finding the money to make fights between 105-pounders who are virtually unknown outside of Southeast Asia worthwhile.

“It’s gonna be a hard fight to make, but [as far as] style matchups, I think Melvin beats him easy,” said Manangquil.

“The problem is finding the money for these fights. We were lucky enough that Manny [Pacquiao] had the budget for the Blow by Blow [broadcast],” added Sean Gibbons of MP Promotions, which promoted the event, which was free to the public to attend.

Gibbons says the rare title defense in the Philippines came about after WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman visited Pacquiao in the Philippines earlier this year, with the parties agreeing to make the Jerusalem-Castillo fight, followed by a series of 5-on-5 events between fighters from Pacquiao’s stable and Mexico’s Bxstrs Promotions in the Philippines and Mexico.

Manangquil adds that the Kameda group still has an option for his next defense as part of the deal for Jerusalem’s title winning fight against Yudai Shigeoka (9-1, 5 KOs) this past March in Japan, meaning that a rematch could be a possibility. Shigeoka rebounded from the loss to Jerusalem with a unanimous decision win over former title challenger Samuel Salva in August.

“It’s possible that he has to rematch him,” said Sean Gibbons of MP Promotions.

“But at the moment he’s just enjoying the win. It’s still early in the game. I’ll speak to JC next week to see what we can figure out.”

One fight that Gibbons would like to see for Jerusalem is a rematch with Oscar Collazo, the WBO titleholder who stopped Jerusalem after the seventh round of their bout in 2023.

“People don’t realize, the Collazo fight was an absolute disaster. He got denied for his visa, we got an emergency one-entry visa, he arrived seven days out. He was completely mind blown. He lost before that bell even rang. He is a much better fighter than Collazo. We’re gunning for Collazo, we want that rematch for Melvin,”said Gibbons.

The Castillo fight was the first title fight for Jerusalem in the Philippines, having won his two belts in Japan, and challenged unsuccessfully for the WBC title in Thailand against Wanheng Menayothin in 2017, and losing the Collazo defense in the United States.

Jerusalem says that fighting in his home country was a dream come true, but that he still has other dreams remaining.

“I’m so very happy and confident to give a good performance in my home country, because that fight is my dream fight ,to defend my belt here in my homeland,” said Jerusalem, who is managed by Nobuyuki and Mhavic Matsuura.

“Luis Castillo is a difficult and brave boxer, and I prepared already for what happened because I know Mexican boxers are very strong.

“My dream [now] is to get the four belts and make history in the minimumweight division.”

Ryan Songalia has written for ESPN, the New York Daily News, Rappler and The Guardian, and is part of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism Class of 2020. He can be reached at [email protected].