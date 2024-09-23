Five things I expect the (probably) upcoming World League to do for boxing  

Roberto Duran poses with the Undisputed belt created for the Fury-Usyk title fight in Saudi Arabia - Photo by Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Lately, it seems that not a week goes by without a mention of what appears to be the imminent creation of a worldwide boxing league of some sort, fueled by the massive funding provided by the most disruptive newcomer in boxing promotion history.

The achievements of H.E. Turki Al Alshikh in the realm of boxing have been quite well documented in recent months. His efforts to generate huge boxing events in Saudi Arabia have only been the beginning of a series of deals that have helped generate some of the unlikeliest partnerships in boxing, and his landing in the US through his “Riyadh Season” brand is already a reality as well.

Promotional rivalries that were supposed to be cast in stone have been crushed under the weight of Turki’s checkbook, supplemented by his country’s General Entertainment Authority and its massive budget. British promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren appeared to be sworn enemies bent on never speaking to each other again, but they magically became buddies overnight, posing for pictures as two giddy teenagers who suddenly rekindled their long-lost friendship. Their “Five vs. Five” card, an unprecedented event in which the confrontation between promoters virtually became the main attraction, is a testimony of how far boxing’s new money has reshaped the landscape.

A similar promotional effort is now expected between former bitter rivals Oscar de la Hoya and Bob Arum. That one I’d have to see to believe, but there appears to be enough money in the air to turn even that seemingly impossible endeavor into a reality.

But the most persistent rumor out there is the one regarding the aforementioned and yet-unnamed worldwide league, perhaps with a unified set of rules and other changes that will borrow freely from the UFC’s rulebook and even the NBA in terms of pay structures and other mechanisms.

Since very little has been said so far, and in the interest of lending a hand, I have compiled my own wish list of rules, regulations and plain old desires that I would like to see implemented one day.

Let’s start with the easiest and most obvious one, and then move on to the other ones.

To wit:

Get rid of the sanctioning bodies: All of them. In one fell swoop. No more sanctioning fees, ever. Clumsy and expensive interlopers is what they are, at best. Corrupt, conniving, money-thirsty self-appointed overlords, at worst. And they ARE the worst. Forcing a $600 sanctioning fee for a “regional title” on a fighter who makes less than $2000 for a fight just so he/she can be ranked should be considered criminal, anywhere in the world. Mainly because it is. A job program for siblings, relatives and minions is what these sanctioning bodies are, regardless of whatever their original purpose was, as outlined in that old Rules and Regulations book that now hangs from a hook next to their golden toilets torn apart in small little squares. Call all of their referees and judges, and tell them they’ll be making $200 more per fight under the new regime. Everyone else is expendable. Time to hit the real job market for all of them.

Minimum wages/paydays: This is how you maintain a viable pool of contestants worldwide. And this is how the NBA stays afloat as a competitive league and not as a 30-team franchise of the Harlem Globetrotters. If you’re a competitive fighter anywhere in the world with no suspensions and a clean bill of health, you get a guaranteed yearly fixed amount, delivered in monthly installments. Deductible from your future purses, and maybe also from your sparring duties. What could appear to be a low amount of money elsewhere could be rent-and-basic-groceries money anywhere in the Third World. This will keep thousands of fighters away from asking for predatory loans from their managers/promoters, of from taking unfair deals or risky bouts out of desperation. And you only pay sanctioning fees when you make more than a million per fight. The NBA rulebook should serve as a guide (including a worldwide network to foster, support and develop new talents), but the challenges of making it work as part of a worldwide league will depend heavily on an agreement involving the main promoters around the world. And they’ll only listen if an all-powerful league orders them to do so. The conversation on this point exceeds what this page can contain, but it is a conversation that needs to happen.

Unified rules: It’s almost embarrassing to bring this up, since it’s the biggest no-brainer in any wish list. But this is boxing, a sport that preceded every major sport out there and yet still struggles to find a unified set of rules for the entire world. And I am not talking only three-knockdown rules or other basic situations. I am talking ring materials (thickness of ring padding, inks used in canvas graphics), lightning (those huge screens around a ring can blind someone watching on TV, let alone the fighters), and much more. There has to be a comprehensive, common-sense analysis of everything that involves the competition, from gloves to trunks and shoes, and even hair. Yes, hair. Dreadlocks, braids, beards and hair extensions should never be allowed in boxing are permitted to be used freely, and it’s just a matter of time before something very wrong could happen. One rulebook to rule them all. That’s it.

A comprehensive, worldwide antidoping policy: This goes to the very heart of boxing’s credibility and long-term viability. The lack of a unified rulebook has rendered anti-doping policies as almost a voluntary thing, other than the instances in which top-earning fighters force each other to take VADA-style tests before big fights. It is almost nonexistent in Third World countries. A solid policy involving random tests and clear punishments for violations across all divisions and all levels from journeyman to unified champion will go a long way in giving the sport the credibility that will attract sponsors (both individually, for each fighter in his/her market) and coverage in mainstream media for the right reasons.

New championship belt: Give it a good, beautiful design that reflects the history of boxing with an eye in the 21st A nice departure from anything that came before. A classy wearable trophy to be desired and treasured. A “Ring Magazine 2.0”, if you will. I know that an “undisputed” belt has already been flashed around in a ring lately, but honestly, that thing is the ugliest thing I’ve seen on a boxing ring since Jorge Paez wearing a bridal gown. Or Leon Spinks with his mouth open, maybe. Just get rid of it and start from scratch.

As the first quarter of the century approaches, I will be writing a number of articles in a series I call BITS25. This is the first chapter of that series. I appreciate your comments and suggestions, and you can contact me at [email protected]



Diego M. Morilla has been writing for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.

