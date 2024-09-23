Wainwright weighs in on Riyadh Season in London

Daniel Dubois celebrates with his team after conquering Anthony Joshua in front of a record crowd. Photo by Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing. Daniel Dubois celebrates his win with his team.

On a star filled evening at the home of English sports Riyadh Season came to London.

The glamour that had adorned multiple shows in Riyadh and last month in Los Angeles took to Wembley Stadium.

Thousands packed Trafalgar Square for the weigh in and on Saturday evening a monster crowd of 98,128 patrons packed the storied venue (has anyone seen Carl Froch, ha ha) to witness a six-fight card that featured headliners in their own right (more on that later) before a pair of British heavyweights took center stage.

Heading into the IBF heavyweight title contest few gave Daniel Dubois much chance of beating Anthony Joshua. The defending champion was priced at 11/4 (+275) and in a Fight Picks I tabulated for The Ring, only one (salute to Duke McKenzie) out of the 20 experts picked DDD.

There had been rumors of their sparring session several years ago. As always, those old gym tales were all over the place, some suggesting that AJ had bossed said proceedings, while others said that Dubois had acquitted himself very well and even dropped Joshua. But as they say sparring is sparring, it’s very different when they get in there for real.

Dubois entered first and looked a little apprehensive, while Joshua walked in like he was at home, at ease with what was about to unfold.

It proved a moot point, Dubois was sharp from the get-go and dominant with his pin-point jab, while Joshua was perhaps too confident and looked too loose, his guard low and easy to hit. In the final seconds of the opening round a big overhand right caught Joshua flush and dropped him. Joshua scrambled to his feet and the bell intervened before any more punches could be thrown.

The minute’s rest wasn’t enough, and Dubois pounced early in Round 2. While Joshua will come in for plenty of stick from the naysayers, the one thing he can’t be criticized for is heart, he showed it in spades on Saturday. Despite being caught repeatedly and on wobbly legs, he managed to stay upright.

In the final seconds of the third round, that changed when Dubois threw a left hook that AJ didn’t see, the popular Brit’s legs did a dance and Dubois pounced once again. Joshua put both gloves on the canvas and the count began but referee Marcus McDonnell was behind both fighters and failed to see the touch down and so allowed the action continue. Several more unanswered punches landed and Joshua sank to the canvas. Again, the bell likely saved him.

As Round 4 began Dubois raced across the ring and scored the third knockdown. The ended looked imminent. To Joshua’s credit he fought on gamely.

In Round 5, Joshua finally landed three big right hands that had Dubois backing up but just as quickly as the miraculous comeback looked on, Dubois ended matters with a devastating right hand that landed as Joshua launched a wide uppercut. AJ was dropped for the fourth and final time. This time he was unable to make it to his feet, and was counted out at 0.59.

Dubois landed 79 of 196 punches for an impressive 40.3 percent connect rate. While Joshua landed 32 of 117 for a 27.4 percent conversation. The younger man’s jab landed 30 of 100 times, while Joshua landed 18 of 82 jabs for a connect rate of 22 percent.

Joshua (28-4, 25 knockouts) suggested he’d like a rematch in the post-fight interview. However, this was so one sided there doesn’t seem much point. Perhaps Joshua, 34, can work his way back but he’s made a fortune, and you wonder if he has the desire to climb the mountain again. He said afterwards he does but time will tell.

Meanwhile, Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs), who has enjoyed quite a year beating Jarrell Miller (TKO 10) and Filip Hrgovic (TKO 8), has now claimed his biggest scalp to date. He mentioned unified Ring Magazine champion Oleksandr Usyk but they fought just over a year ago and I’d like to see him win a fight or two more before looking at that option. A fight with any of the others who have impressed on Riyadh Season, namely Joseph Parker, Zhilei Zhang, Agit Kabayel or, for my money, Martin Bakole would be nice.

Tyson Fury, who shares the same promoter as Dubois, didn’t share his stablemates joy.

“That’s cost me £150 million!” 😅🤣 Tyson Fury’s immediate reaction to AJ getting KO’d 🤑#JoshuaDubois pic.twitter.com/PeraMGLrHD — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) September 22, 2024

The undercard was much talked about. We saw the public undressing of Mark Chamberlain. The lightweight, who was No. 9-rated by The Ring, was highly touted but was well beaten by Josh Padley. It’s potentially a life changing win for Padley, who can expect bigger things next. Maybe he drops back to his usual 130 and makes his way with a lot more attention now or perhaps he faces Sam Noakes at 135. It’s back to the drawing board for Chamberlain, who looked dry at the weight. Maybe he stays at lightweight or tests the water at junior welterweight. Either way the luster is well and truly off.

Josh Kelly beat late-sub Ismail Davis in a middleweight bout. It wasn’t the most exciting fight, and we’ll see and both head back to 154.

Anthony Cacace continued his impressive recent run by widely outpointing Josh Warrington over 12-rounds. Many were aghast that the IBF didn’t sanction the fight but if they didn’t see fit to rank Warrington in their top 15 that is their prerogative. Cacace, at 35, is enjoying something of an Indian summer to his career. He has to face tough mandatory Eduardo Nunez next. While Warrington, who has lost his last three and now 33, it would appear is no longer what he was. He’s been an overachiever, who has enjoyed a very productive career.

In a light heavyweight clash between two Ring-rated fighters, Buatsi, No. 4, twice dropped Hutchinson, No. 9, who also had a point taken off. There was some curious scoring by the officials. One judge inexplicably gave it to Hutchinson, the second was overly generous to Buatsi scoring it by a very wide margin to him, while the third, in my opinion, got it right with a 115-110 tally, which translated to 7-5 in rounds with the two 10-8 knockdown rounds plus the point deduction. Hutchinson is young and can maybe follow Dubois lead and learn and recover from his loses. Buatsi, a 2016 Olympian, has been a professional for seven years. He’s rumored to have turned down a fight with WBA ruler Dmitry Bivol saying he wasn’t ready. This fight was for the WBO interim title, so you’d think he’s a fight or two at worst from facing the Bivol-Artur Beterbiev winner. If he’s not ready now, he never will be.

Middleweight phenom Hamzah Sheeraz continued his march to the top of the division taking out usually sturdy Tyler Denny to add the European title to his growing collection of belts. Sheeraz is ready for anyone, and I’d place him as a favorite over any middleweight not named Janibek Alimkhanuly.

There are three more Riyadh Season shows scheduled for this year:

Next up, on October 12, Riyadh Season returns home for the mouthwatering undisputed light heavyweight championship between Beterbiev and Bivol, which it says here is the best fight in boxing. The vacant Ring Magazine title will be on the line.

Then it’s Golden Boy’s time to shine on November 16, when they put on “Latino Night” in Riyadh, with WBA cruiserweight titlist Gilberto Ramirez and WBO beltholder Chris Billam-Smith taking center stage in their unification.

Rounding out the year Usyk, the Ring, WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight champ, and Tyson Fury will run it back on December 21.

While certain aspects of the shows aren’t to everyone’s taste, what can’t be debated is we are seeing many of the best fighters in the world fight and also on the grandest stage possible with the biggest and most innovative platforms we’ve seen in boxing.

