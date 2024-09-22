Raymond Ford moves up to 130 pounds, faces Orlando Gonzalez on Ennis-Chukhadzhian card

Raymond Ford will attempt to win another world title belt, but in a different weight class.

Ford will face Orlando Gonzalez on November 9, promoter Eddie Hearn announced Friday. The 10-round bout will take place at Wells Fargo Arena and will precede the main event bout between IBF world welterweight titleholder Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and Karen Chukhadzhian.

Also taking place on the Matchroom Boxing card, Jesse Rodriguez will defend his Ring Magazine junior bantamweight championship and WBC world title belt against Pedro Guevara.

All three fights will stream live on DAZN.

“World featherweight champion @raysavage856 makes his move to 130 lbs in Philly!” Eddie Hearn stated in a post to social media platforms. “‘The Savage’ and Two Kings …. on a monster show in Philadelphia, Nov 9.”

Ford (15-1, 8 knockouts) will fight before a partisan crowd as he resides in Camden, New Jersey, which is across the Delaware River from Philadelphia.

The 25-year-old southpaw won the WBA world featherweight title on March 2, rallying from an early deficit to stop Otabek Kholmatov in the final round. Entering the final round, Ford was down 106-103 on two of the judges’ scorecards.

Ford became the first American-born fighter signed out of the amateurs to win a world title under the Matchroom Boxing banner. Ford and super middleweight contender Diego Pacheco were Matchroom Boxing’s first two American home-grown signings straight out of the amateur ranks.

In his first attempt at defending the WBA featherweight title, which took place on June 1, Ford lost by split decision to Nick Ball.

The move up to 130 pounds should come as no surprise, as Ford had been contemplating a move up a weight class from featherweight as recently as after the knockout win over Kholmatov.

Gonzalez (23-2, 13 KOs), who resides in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, last fought on June 28 in a stay-busy fight, stopping gatekeeper Jose Santos Gonzalez after round three. In his previous fight on November 29, the southpaw Gonzalez won by split decision over Jorge Castaneda.

The 29-year-old has fought his last three fights under the ProBox TV banner. He is an older cousin of unbeaten junior lightweight Henry Lebron and has won his last five bouts since losing to Misael Lopez in September 2022.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000.

