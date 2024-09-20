California prospect Mathias Radcliffe faces Jason Buenaobra on Friday in first eight rounder

Photo from Marvnation

Mathias Radcliffe is eager to stand out amongst unbeaten fighters and legit prospects in Southern California.

Radcliffe will face Jason Buenaobra Friday night at the Farallon Event Center in Lynwood, California. The eight-round bout will stream live on the House of Pain So Cal Boxing Fitness Club YouTube page (10:15 p.m. ET/ 7:15 p.m. PT).

Longtime Southern California boxing liaison Ray Alcorta, who is promoting the card under House of Pain Promotions banner, believes Radcliffe is the goods, considering his work ethic and fan-friendly style that have generated a buzz amongst boxing insiders and fans in and around the Los Angeles area.

“Mathias is fighting his first eight-rounder,” Alcorta told The Ring Wednesday night. “Mathias is a throwback fighter. He doesn’t run from anyone. All of his fights are all action once that bell rings. We feel he is ready to fight any of the top prospects at 130 (pounds) and (he) wants to stay busy.

“This is his fourth fight this year. Mathias is not overlooking Jason, but barring any bumps on the road, Mathias wants to fight again before the end of the year. Boxing is his job, so he wants to be as active as possible.”

Radcliffe (8-0-1, 3 knockouts), who resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Reseda, last fought on March 23 in nearby Downey, knocking out Axl Miranda Solis in the second round. In his previous fight on February 10, Radcliffe knocked out Christian Lorenzo, also in the second round.

The 25-year-old faced Andres Gerardo in a clash of unbeaten fighters in October 2022, with Radcliffe winning a one-sided unanimous decision.

The win over Gerardo was Radcliffe’s only fight of 2022 after fighting three times in 2022.

Buenaobra (10-11-3, 4 KOs), who resides in Pasay City in the Philippines, lost by majority decision to unbeaten Joshua Garcia in his last bout on July 6. In his previous fight on February 23, Buenaobra was stopped by Osvel Caballero.

The 30-year-old has lost his last four fights. His most notable bout was a knockout loss to Daigo Higa in February 2020.

Also on the card, former fringe middleweight contender Louis Rose, who resides in Lynwood, will square off against Argentina’s Elio Heraldo Trosch (15-12-2, 7 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Rose (19-3-1, 7 KOs) defeated journeyman Jorge Silla by unanimous decision in his last bout on February 24. The 35-year-old has won his six fights since losing by majority decision to Rob Brant in October 2015.

Welterweight Daniel Cruz (7-0, 2 KOs) of San Bernardino will face Recky Dulay (11-9, 8 KOs) in a six-round bout. Dulay, who is originally from the Philippines and now resides in Oxon Hill, Maryland, has lost his last six fights and has not fought in over four years.

In another welterweight bout, Ivan Pandzic (14-2, 8 KOs) of Rancho Cucamonga, California will square off against Memphis’ Donald Ward (18-13-2, 8 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Hard-hitting junior welterweight DeAngelo Evans (11-0, 10 KOs) of Kernersville, North Carolina will face Mexico’s Pablo Polanco Fernandez (11-16, 4 KOs) in a six-round bout. Evans is managed by Mark Habibi.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

